Quiz: How Well Do You Remember These Live-Action Disney Remakes?

Some may argue that Disney's live-action remakes are simply cash-grabs, but there are many that were genuinely worth watching. Adding more depth to the classic stories we love is a welcome endeavor, and new songs can give a little extra magic to our nostalgia.

Whether you love them or hate them, Disney's live-action remakes are here to stay because the company learned how lucrative they can be. There might even be a few that you don't remember after so many have been released. If you think you can remember them, take our quiz below to prove it!

Tired of Live-Action Remakes?

Many fans have begun to experience remake fatigue due to the sheer number of classic films Disney is remaking. Cinderella (2015) and Beauty and the Beast (2017) were fun to see extra details that helped fill some plot holes of the originals and flesh out the story a bit more. But then, Disney seemed to go a bit overboard, churning out five live-action remakes in 2019 alone.

While not all of the live-action remakes have been box offices successes, others have done incredibly well. The success of Lilo and Stitch (2025), for example, may have piqued the company's hopes once again.

The Newest Live-Action Remakes from Disney

With the chance that Disney fans will still come see their favorite animated films reimagined in live-action, Walt Disney Studios has slated several more films in the coming years. Moana sees the return of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as Maui and introduces Catherine Laga‘aia as Moana, as they sail the seas to save her island. This live-action film releases in theaters on July 10, 2026.

Another film, Tangled, has just cast its leads for the live-action remake. Milo Manheim, who gained fame thanks to the Disney Channel franchise Zombies, will play Flynn Rider. Teagan Croft, who played Raven in the TV series Titans, will play Rapunzel. There are also rumors that Kathryn Hahn of WandaVision and Agatha All Along will be cast as Mother Gothel, but it hasn't been confirmed.

Depending on how these next live-action remakes do, Disney will most likely continue with others, such as Hercules and even sequels to Aladdin (2019) and Lilo and Stitch (2025). If we really are all tired of the live-action remakes, we'll have to let Disney know where they see it best: at the box office.

