Quiz: Can You Identify All the Asian Countries From Their Capitals? Almost No One Can

Asia is the world’s largest continent, spanning a whopping 17.2 million square miles. Within that vast breadth are a total of 48 countries, the largest being Russia, China, and India. How solid is your knowledge of Asia’s capital cities? Test it out by seeing how quickly you can identify all the nations in Asia from their capitals.

How did you do? Are you a geography expert, or does your knowledge need a little brushing up? Read on to learn a bit more about Asia’s geography, population, and more. (Warning: Spoilers for the quiz ahead, so if you haven’t taken it yet, go ahead and give it your best shot!)

The Five Subregions of Asia

Map of Asia | Matthew Nichols1 / Shutterstock

Asia consists of five subregions: Central, East, South, Southeast, and Western Asia. Central Asia extends from the Caspian Sea to the border of western China and consists of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan, all of which were former Soviet republics.

East Asia contains Japan, North and South Korea, China, Mongolia, and Taiwan. South Asia—which is bordered by the Himalayas and the Indian Ocean—consists of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Southeast Asia consists of 11 countries: Brunei, Cambodia, East Timor, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Finally, Western Asia contains 18 countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Cyprus, Georgia, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

Facts and Statistics About Asia

The Great Wall of China | ABCDstock / Shutterstock

Asia contains a whopping 60% of the world’s population. The continent’s most populous country is India, which has approximately 1.47 billion people, followed by China, which has 1.3 billion people. (America, by contrast, has roughly 342 million people).

Its smallest country, both by land area and population, is the Maldives, which has a population of around 531,500. The continent is also home to what is often identified as the world’s largest city: Jakarta, Indonesia, which has a population of over 41.9 million.

Asia also contains the world’s tallest peak, Mount Everest, which is located on the border of Nepal and the Tibet Autonomous Region of China and reaches 29,032 feet. It is also home to the world’s deepest freshwater lake: Russia’s Lake Baikal, an otherworldly, ice-sheathed body of water, which extends 5,387 feet down into the earth.

The continent’s religious and cultural diversity is extraordinary. It gave rise to Hinduism, Islam, Buddhism, Judaism, and Christianity, and is home to the world’s largest religious monument: Cambodia’s Angkor Wat, which spans over 400 acres. Over 2,300 languages are spoken there, with the most common being Chinese languages, which are spoken by 1.35 billion people worldwide.

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