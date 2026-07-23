Quiz: Can You Match All 7 Continents with Their Populations? Most People Miss at Least One

English poet John Donne once said, "No man is an island, entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent."

We all belong to a zip code, a country, and a continent, but more than that, we are citizens of the world: a citizenship that, as of 2026, has climbed to over 8 billion people. Each of the seven continents houses a different number of citizens; some, millions more than others. Can you match all seven continents with their populations? Most people miss at least one!

&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Population: 5,005,339,519&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Europe &lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;North America&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Oceania&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;South America&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Antarctica &lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Asia &lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Africa&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Population: 621,248,040&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;South America&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;North America&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Asia&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Antarctica&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Oceania&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Africa&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Europe&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Population: 1,584,985,258&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Antarctica&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;North America&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Africa&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Europe&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Asia&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;South America&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Oceania&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Population: 47,118,994&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Africa&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;South America&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Antarctica&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Asia&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Europe&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Oceania&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;South America&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Population: 440,484,431&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;South America&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;North America&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Europe&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Asia&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Africa&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Oceania&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Antarctica&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Population: 743,197,704&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;North America&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Antarctica&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Asia&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Oceania&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Europe&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;South America&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Africa&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Population: 0&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;North America&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Antarctica&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Asia&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Europe&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;South America&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Africa&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Oceania&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;

Were you able to match all seven continents with their populations? The larger continents might have been easier to guess, but what about those with very similar populations? Send this quiz to the geography wizard in your life, and check out more Mental Floss geography challenges, like our new Quiz Around the World!

THE LARGEST CONTINENTS BY POPULATION

Asia Map | piskunov/GettyImages

Land area and population are two entirely different concepts. The continents ordered by land area and by population form two very different lists. Let’s start at the top: The two largest continents by land area, Asia and Africa, are also the two largest by population. Asia alone is home to over half the world’s population, with 5,005,339,519 people in 2026. Second is Africa, with 1,584,985,258, making it the only other continent with over a billion residents.

Europe, North America, and South America, listed in that order by population, each boast populations in the hundreds of millions. While North and South America are much larger than Europe by land area, Europe has a larger population: over 700 million. North America isn’t far behind with 600 million, and South America with 400 million. Together, these three continents account for roughly 22 percent of the world’s population, nearly a third of Asia’s.

THE SMALLEST CONTINENTS BY POPULATION

Penguins in Antarctica | Andrew Peacock/GettyImages

Oceania, which includes Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, and thousands of small islands scattered throughout the Pacific, has the second smallest population, with only 47,118,994 people. It’s the smallest continent by land area, and though its population is tiny compared to Asia or Africa, it still towers over the frozen land of the penguins: Antarctica.

Antarctica is the fifth-largest continent by land area. While more than 18 species of penguins exist here, there are no permanent human residents. Scientists spend limited time at research stations scattered across the continent, but no one lives there year-round, except, of course, the animals that have adapted to its harsh climate.

Whether you live on a continent that houses billions or millions of people, human citizens or penguins, there’s something unique and special about each. Earth wouldn’t be the universal marvel it is without all seven continents and their populations.

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