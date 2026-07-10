Quiz: Can You Name All 10 Canadian Provinces? Most People Miss at Least One

Canada is known for its pristine natural landscapes, love of ice hockey, and world-famous maple syrup production. Split into 10 provinces and three territories, this beautiful country stretches 3,426 miles from east to west, with each region offering endless wonders to discover.

Perhaps you've traveled to Canada and experienced its breathtaking landscapes for yourself. Or maybe you've watched a Canadian hockey team dominate the ice, sampled their beloved syrup, or enjoyed a cup of Tim Hortons coffee. But can you name all 10 Canadian provinces? Most people miss at least one!

Put your geography knowledge to the test with this quiz!

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How did you score? Were you able to list all 10 provinces without hesitating? Several of these provinces are home to world-famous sites, like Lake Louise in Banff, Alberta; Toronto in Ontario; and Old Quebec in Quebec City, Quebec. Others might have slipped your mind over the years. Either way, share this quiz with friends as a fun challenge and a quick geography refresher, and don’t forget to check out our other geography challenges at Mental Floss!

THE 10 CANADIAN PROVINCES

For many, Canada is a friendly neighbor to the north. For others, it’s a journey across the pond. Known as "The Great White North" or "The True North," Canada is made up of 10 provinces, each with its own unique heritage, history, and attractions. Let’s break down a few traits of each province to further our understanding of the country, via the Government of Canada.

Alberta

Kayaks at Lake Louise Banff National Park Alberta Canada | benedek/GettyImages

This province is famous for its staggering mountains, abundant forests, and high standard of living. Healthcare and education are top priorities, and many residents consider it an ideal place to work and live.

Point of Interest: Lake Louise, Banff

British Columbia

edb3_16/GettyImages

This province boasts jaw-dropping natural beauty and sits between the Pacific Ocean and the Rocky Mountains. Its thriving economy attracts workers from across the globe, and locals and visitors alike enjoy endless opportunities for outdoor adventure.

Point of Interest: Vancouver Island

Manitoba

One Wild Polar Bear Walking on Snowy Hudson Bay Shore | GomezDavid/GettyImages

This province is celebrated for its family-friendly atmosphere and relaxed environment. Alongside a strong economy, over 200 languages are spoken throughout Manitoba.

Point of Interest: Churchill, the "Polar Bear Capital of the World"

New Brunswick

The Hopewell, or Flowerpot Rocks in the Bay of Fundy, New Brunswick | Rixipix/GettyImages

Residents of this Canadian province benefit from a low cost of living, excellent healthcare, abundant educational opportunities, and beautiful lakes and rivers. It’s also decently close to major cities like New York, Boston, and Toronto.

Point of Interest: The Hopewell Rocks on the Bay of Fundy

Newfoundland and Labrador

Western Brook Pond | Dale Gu/GettyImages

Labrador lies on Canada’s mainland, while Newfoundland is an island surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean. As the country’s easternmost province, it’s teeming with history and lively festivals that celebrate the region’s culture year-round. The environment is clean, and it’s recognized worldwide as a friendly place to live.

Point of Interest: Western Brook Pond in Gros Morne National Park

Nova Scotia

Peggy`s Cove Lighthouse at Dusk | sshaw75/GettyImages

This province offers its residents a high quality of life, with ample opportunities to live and work. In Nova Scotia, balancing family life and career is a priority, and the environment feels safe and secure.

Point of Interest: Peggy's Cove Lighthouse

Ontario

Niagara Falls, Horseshoe Falls | bloodua/GettyImages

This province boasts a resilient economy, with endless job opportunities, especially in finance and manufacturing. Sixteen million people call Ontario home, and over 130 languages are spoken. It houses Toronto and is known for its tourism.

Point of Interest: Niagara Falls

Prince Edward Island

Green Gables Heritage Place | DoraDalton/GettyImages

This is the smallest province in Canada, and one of the most peaceful. Residents appreciate a small-town feel, minimal traffic, low crime rates, and a reasonable cost of living. Aerospace, bioscience, renewable energy, information technology, and video game development are just a few of the many growing industries here.

Point of Interest: Green Gables Heritage Place in Cavendish

Quebec

Chateau Frontenac a historic hotel in Quebec city, Canada | PM10/GettyImages

This province is the largest in Canada and is predominantly French-speaking. Quebec alone has over one million lakes and rivers, including the St. Lawrence River, one of the longest in the world.

Point of Interest: the Fairmont Le Château Frontenac in Old Quebec City

Saskatchewan

Aerial of Downtown Saskatoon | sprokop/GettyImages

This province is revered for its vast open spaces and abundant business opportunities. The people are welcoming, the cost of living is low, and the quality of life is high…what more could you ask for?

Point of Interest: the archeological sites at Wanuskewin Heritage Park

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