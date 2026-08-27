Quiz: How Fast Can You Chase the World's Tallest Waterfalls?

If you spend your life sticking to the rivers and the lakes you know, you might miss out on some of the planet's most magnificent natural wonders. From big names like Niagara to niche waterfalls like Belize's Hidden Valley Falls, there are countless cascades to cross off your bucket list.

But before you go chasing waterfalls, you have to know where you're headed first—especially when measuring by sheer height rather than fame or volume. While the world-famous Victoria Falls on the border of Zambia and Zimbabwe might top your travel wishlist, dozens of lesser-known cascades dwarf its 354-foot drop in total vertical scale.

Can you name the 26 countries home to Earth’s tallest waterfalls before the clock runs out?

How many countries could you name based on their cascades? Some of the tallest waterfalls are world-famous natural wonders, making them easy to guess, while others are more obscure than you might expect. Whatever your score, share this quiz with your friends and see who can get the highest based on the highest waterfalls!

The Tallest Waterfall on (Almost) Every Continent

Angel Falls, Venezuela (South America)

simonkr/GettyImages

Height: 3,212 ft (979 m)

Venezuela's Angel Falls tops the list as the world's tallest waterfall, with a primary plunge of 2,648 feet (807 meters). The cascade is named after Jimmie Angel, an American aviator who spotted it from above the Auyán-tepui mountain in 1933. Today, the natural wonder sits inside Canaima National Park—a UNESCO World Heritage site—and famously served as the real-life inspiration for Paradise Falls in Pixar’s Up.

Tugela Falls, South Africa (Africa)

ilyaska/GettyImages

Height: 3,110 ft (947 m)

South Africa’s Tugela Falls cascades over the cliffs of the Drakensberg Amphitheatre in a series of five separate plunges. Officially ranked as the world’s second-tallest waterfall, it sits at the center of a heated height debate. In 2016, a Czech expedition re-measured the falls at 3,225 feet (983 meters)—arguing that it actually edges out Angel Falls for the top spot.

Oloʻupena Falls, United States (North America)

DeborahMaxemow/Getty Images

Height: 2,953 ft (900 m)

Hidden on the remote northern coast of Molokai, Hawaii, Oloʻupena Falls spills down the world’s highest sea cliffs. Lush greenery flanks the falls, which have carved a deep groove into the cliff face over time. Standing nearly three times the height of the Eiffel Tower and plunging straight into the ocean, this tropical waterfall can only be viewed from the air or by boat.

Vinnufossen, Norway (Europe)

Binnerstam/GettyImages

Height: 2,837 ft (865 m)

Thanks to the melting ice of the massive Vinnufonna glacier, Vinnufossen in western Norway holds the title of Europe’s highest waterfall. As the water tumbles down Vinnufjellet Mountain into the Driva River, it splits into several streams, painting a delicate white veil against the dark granite walls of the fjord. Unlike many of the mega-waterfalls on this list, Vinnufossen is remarkably visitor-friendly: hikers can climb the Vinnu stone stairs to an elevation of 984 feet for close-up views of the cascading water and panoramic vistas of the valley below.

Browne Falls, New Zealand (Oceania)

KCEmperor/Shutterstock

Height: 2,743 ft (836 m)

New Zealand is home to Oceania’s tallest cascade, Browne Falls, which flows straight from the mouth of Lake Browne. The waterfall weaves its way down cliffs covered in temperate rainforest before emptying into Doubtful Sound, a dramatic fjord carved deep into Fiordland National Park.

Hannoki Falls, Japan (Asia)

KS BioGeo/GettyImages

Height: 1,640 feet (500 m)

Asia’s tallest waterfall is actually a seasonal "ghost" cascade in Toyama Prefecture. Hannoki Falls only flows from April to July, fueled by melting snow from the Midagahara plateau. Once the summer heat clears the snowpack, the falls disappear until the following spring, leaving neighboring Shomyo Falls (1,148 feet) to claim the year-round spotlight.

More Geography Quizzes: