Quiz: Can You Name Ohio’s 7 Largest Cities? Most People Miss One

Ohio is known for a few familiar trademarks: it’s in the Midwest, for starters, and it’s home to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and endless cornfields. But the Buckeye State is so much more than crops, cows, and music memorabilia.

Did you know the state also features Holmes County, one of the world’s largest Amish communities; the Pro Football Hall of Fame; Cedar Point and its record-breaking roller coasters; and the birthplace of the famous Skyline Chili?

Aviation pioneers Wilbur and Orville Wright and astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon, were all born in the Buckeye State. Ohio saw the debut of the first professional baseball team, the Red Stockings, the first concrete road (paved in Bellefontaine in 1891), and the first electric traffic signal (installed in Cleveland in 1914). It also has the only state flag in the U.S. that isn’t rectangular.

If that isn’t enough to spark your interest, Superman was created in Cleveland in 1933! Yes, Clark Kent himself. And the light bulb, cash register, and zipper were all invented there.

In recent years, “Ohio” has become an internet meme and slang term among Gen Z and Gen Alpha, used to describe something “weird, awkward, cringeworthy, or otherwise undesirable,” even “boring.”

But Ohio is anything but dull and one-dimensional, from region to region and city to city. Speaking of cities, can you name the seven largest cities in the Buckeye State by population?

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;TypeRush&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h2&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Name Ohio&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;s Seven Largest Cities By Population&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h2&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

How many of Ohio’s largest cities could you name? The first three probably came to mind faster than you could say “I’ll have a chili cheese coney with chili cheese fries and a Cincinnati three-way,” but the rest were trickier, depending on where you’re from and how much you know about Ohio. Send this quiz to your friends to see how well they know the Buckeye State!

FACTS ABOUT THE BUCKEYE STATE YOU MIGHT NOT KNOW

Map Of Ohio From 'Arbuckles' Illustrated Atlas of the USA' | Buyenlarge/GettyImages

According to National Geographic Kids, people have lived on the land we now call Ohio for at least 13,000 years. Archaeologists have discovered Ice Age tools and continue to uncover Native American artifacts from the Erie, Shawnee, and Kickapoo tribes.

Ohio became a state in 1803, the same year the Louisiana Purchase treaty was signed, making it the 17th state admitted to the Union.

Why is it called Ohio? Well, we don’t know for sure. Some believe the name comes from the Iroquois word “oyo,” meaning “the great river,” perhaps the Ohio River.

Ohio has several distinct geographic regions: the northern Great Lakes Plains, the Till Plains, the Appalachian Plateau, and the Bluegrass Region, scattered throughout the state, all boasting natural beauty.

Ohio is the birthplace of seven U.S. presidents (second only to Virginia, which claims eight native-born presidents): Ulysses S. Grant, Rutherford B. Hayes, James Garfield, Benjamin Harrison, William McKinley, William H. Taft, and Warren G. Harding.

Red seems to be a prominent state theme. The Ohio State University’s colors are scarlet and gray; the state flower is a red carnation, and the state bird is a cardinal!

Did you know all these facts about the Buckeye State? Check out the articles below to learn more about OH…(IO)!

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