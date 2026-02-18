Quiz: Can You Guess the Beatles Song from the First 5 Lyrics?

Few bands have achieved the enduring legacy of the Beatles. From early chart-topping hits to studio-era masterpieces spanning generations and genres, the Fab Four crafted instantly recognizable first lines in nearly every track. Each of these introductions sets the tone and stays with you long after the final note is played.

Think you really know the Beatles' hits? Here's your chance to prove it. This quiz will test your memory, musical instinct, and your Beatles' bragging rights. You can hum the tune, but can you identify the Beatles' song in only five words?

Were you able to answer all 10 questions correctly? Some of these Beatles' classics are easy to name, while others are less obvious. Send this quiz to your friends and discover who really knows their Beatles song trivia.

BEFORE BEATLEMANIA

John Lennon and Paul McCartney met at a church gathering in Liverpool, England, in 1957, and the course of pop music was changed forever. Lennon was the frontman of a skiffle group called the Quarrymen, and McCartney impressed him enough to join. Not long after, McCartney brought in his friend George Harrison. The teenage trio bonded over their love of American rock and roll and rhythm and blues, and refined these influences into a sound uniquely their own.

The group experimented with names and lineups in the late 1950s and early 1960s, retiring bassist Stuart Sutcliffe and drummer Pete Best. By 1962, Best had been replaced by Ringo Starr, solidifying the quartet that would soon rise to global stardom.

That same year, their first single, "Love Me Do," entered the British charts. What followed was a surge of popularity so intense it earned its own name: Beatlemania. A string of hits, including "Please Please Me," "She Loves You," and "I Want to Hold Your Hand," established them as a leading force in British pop. In 1964, their arrival in the United States marked the start of the British Invasion, as they dominated American charts and television screens, expanding their audience to unprecedented levels.

REVOLUTION AND REINVENTION

Getty Images

Yet the Beatles did not remain a conventional pop act. From the mid-1960s onward, they pushed the boundaries of musical and lyrical content. "Yesterday" highlighted a reflective side, while "Elenor Rigby" and "Strawberry Fields Forever" demonstrated a desire for experimentation in both lyrics and technique. Albums like Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band and Abbey Road showed how innovative studio sessions and artistic imagination could work together to push the creative boundaries of rock music.

The Beatles received multiple Grammy Awards and won an Academy Award for Best Original Song Score. Their influence persisted long after their active years; in 1988, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and each member was later honored individually. They remain among the best-selling and most influential bands in music history.

THE END OF AN ERA

Getty Images

Despite their legendary achievements, internal strains and business disagreements escalated towards the end of the 1960s. In 1970, the group officially disbanded, closing a chapter that had lasted less than a decade but turned global culture on its head. The years that followed brought both solo projects and personal tragedy. Lennon was shot and killed in New York City in December 1980. Harrison died of cancer in Los Angeles in November 2001. Today, McCartney and Starr are the only surviving members of the band.

From their Liverpool beginnings to worldwide fame, the Beatles transformed pop music through constant reinvention and pioneered standards that still influence artists today.

Was this quiz your cup of tea? Check out our other Mental Floss quizzes for more fun!

Love trivia? OrderMental Floss’s new game, Brain Brawl, to test your knowledge in a head-to-head tournament style.