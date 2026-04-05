Quiz: How Fast Can You Guess the Disney Movie From Three Emojis?

Disney is one of those brands that is sure to stand the test of time. It’s already turned 100, and Mickey Mouse is still one of the most renowned characters around the world. Just how well do you know the many Disney movies, though? This includes the Disney Pixar releases. Can you guess the movie with just three emojis? We have a quiz to test your knowledge.

&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;🚘🚖🏁&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Cars’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Planes’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Toy Story’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Wreck-It Ralph’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;👩🏻🗡️🐉&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Beauty and the Beast’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Cinderella’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Mulan’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Pocahontas’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;🦌🐇🦨&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Dumbo’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Bambi’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Inside Out’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Brave’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;🗡️🪨👦&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘The Sword in the Stone’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Alice in Wonderland’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Mulan’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Princess and the Frog’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;🎃💀🎅&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘The Corpse Bride’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Coraline’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Hocus Pocus’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;🦸🏼‍♂️🦸🏻‍♀️👶🏻&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Inside Out’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Toy Story’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Cinderella’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘The Incredibles’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;🧔🦍🌳&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Pocahontas’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Tarzan’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Tangled’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘The Jungle Book’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;🇲🇽💀🎸&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Coco’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Luca’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Elio’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Soul’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;🐈🐈‍⬛🎹&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Bambi’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Cinderella’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘The Aristocats’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Alice in Wonderland’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;🏹💰🦊&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Ratatouille’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Robin Hood’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Luca’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Tarzan’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;

How well did you do? If you got 10/10, you’re a Disney expert, and we really think you should share this with your friends to see if they are, too.

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Fans Debate the Best Disney Movies

There are hundreds of Disney movies, especially when you include all the various brands that have been incorporated into the business over the years. Some have stood the test of time more than others, thanks to their strong storytelling, exciting themes, and intriguing characters. IMDb gives viewers a chance to rank the movies by voting, while others take the time to create their own rankings.

One IMDb user created their own list of the best Disney movies, featuring a lot of great variety. Let’s get into their top 5 ranking here.

The 1992 movie Aladdin may be a surprising movie in fifth place on their list, but here it is. The story is one that focuses on a male lead, while so many movies up to this point had focused on princesses. While there is still a Disney princess in Jasmine, this is a story about an orphan trying to live a dream that isn’t quite real. There’s also a wonderful story of friendship between Aladdin and Genie.

Monsters, Inc. is the next on the list in fourth place, and considering how popular Sully and Mike are when it comes to the Disney theme parks, this isn’t that surprising at all. Monsters, Inc. brought a fun take on the things that go bump in the night. And who would have thought a scary bear of a monster could become a cuddly father figure?

We head back to the 1990s for the movie in third place, this time with Beauty and the Beast. There are some questions and critiques about the the story, but there is also a sweetness in the message of looking past what you initially see in a person—or in this case, a Beast.

We then move on to two movies that feature Disney princesses. In second place, it’s The Princess and the Frog, bringing us the first Black princess. The best thing about Tiana is that she didn’t start as a princess, and she didn’t even show interest in it. She wanted to make her dad proud, and she ended up finding love along the way.

Finally, it’s over to Tangled in first place, bringing a story of a woman who doesn’t need love to succeed. She just needs a frying pan and a dream! Okay, so Rapunzel does end up finding love, but her journey is to see the lanterns, and along the way, she learns the truth about who she is.

Fans will continue to debate their rankings, but we can all agree how impactful Disney movies have been—and will be—on our lives.

Love to test your Disney knowledge? We have many more quizzes at Mental Floss, so check them out and enjoy some trivia with friends.

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