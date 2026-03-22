Quiz: Guess the Disney Movie From the One-Star Review That Roasted It

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure—or in this case, one Disney fan’s favorite film is another reviewer’s reason to rage online. Even some of the most iconic animated classics haven’t escaped the wrath of one-star reviews, with critics calling out everything from plot holes to questionable character choices.

Think you can see past the roasting and still recognize the movies? From timeless favorites to a few you might have forgotten, these brutally honest reviews put your memory of Disney movies to the test.

Take the quiz below and see if you can get a perfect score by matching each scathing review to the right film:

How did you do? Whether your own Disney rankings lined up with the one-star reviews or led you completely astray, there are plenty more quizzes to test your knowledge. Share this one with your friends and see if they can beat your score!

Box Office Bummers

Some Disney movies don’t just get roasted in one-star reviews—they also struggled to find an audience when they first hit theaters. While a few of these films have since earned cult followings, their initial box office runs tell a very different story.

Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001) follows Milo on an adventure to uncover the sunken city, standing out for its bold visual style and action-packed approach. But when it came out, it didn’t quite catch on with audiences—especially with major competition at the time, including Shrek (2001).

The film ultimately didn’t perform as Disney had hoped, and its disappointing returns led to canceled plans for follow-ups and related projects as well as an estimated $54 million loss at the box office. What’s interesting, though, is how its reputation has shifted over time. Today, Atlantis is often revisited as an underrated gem, with fans appreciating its animation and nostalgic appeal.

Meanwhile, The Black Cauldron (1985) aimed to bring a darker, fantasy-driven story to Disney animation, following a group of unlikely allies as they set out to stop the evil Horned King, with elements pulled from Welsh mythology. Based on The Chronicles of Prydain, the film underwent major changes during production, including cuts that impacted its final story and pacing.

As the first animated film to feature Dolby sound and early computerized animation, it pushed into new territory, but that didn’t translate into success at the box office. The film struggled to connect with fans and ended up as one of the studio’s more notable financial disappointments, bringing in just $21 million—less than half of its $44 million budget. Still, it holds a unique place in Disney history and has gained a second life among viewers who value its moody atmosphere and departure from typical Disney formulas.

Clearly, not every Disney film was destined for success. But that just makes these one-star reviews all the more fun to decode.

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