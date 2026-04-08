Quiz: Can You Guess the Disney Movie From Its Working Title?

Before they became the Disney movies we know by heart, many of the most famous films went by monikers that sound more like code names than blockbuster titles. Working titles are often rough, temporary, and sometimes downright cryptic—but they can also offer a fun glimpse into a movie’s early development.

Think you know Disney movies inside and out? Test your knowledge and see if you can guess which classics are hiding behind these wonky working titles.

How did you fare: smooth sailing, or did a few of these working titles trip you up? Even familiar Disney favorites can be hard to identify from their early names. Plus, with the seven-minute time limit in play, the ticking clock adds just enough pressure to make even the most telling titles a little trickier to decipher.

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The Evolution of a Disney Title

During development, a Disney film’s title is rarely set in stone. As stories develop, their names evolve with them, shifting to better reflect tone, characters, or themes. What begins as a placeholder can eventually become the iconic title audiences know and love around the world.

That evolution is part of what makes working titles so fascinating. Some stay fairly close to the final film—like The Bear and the Bow, which eventually became Brave—while others feel completely unrelated, like Highbrowski by Stokowski, an early working title for Fantasia. Then there are titles that hint at the story but still leave plenty to the imagination, such as Trash Planet, used during development for WALL-E.

From early production stages to the final release, a Disney movie can go through countless creative changes—titles included. In some cases, these early names offer a glimpse into how a story was originally imagined, while in others, they’re simply practical labels used behind the scenes—think Untitled Rodent Project prior to Ratatouille.

Early development doesn’t just affect titles; visual concepts can shift just as much. These poster mockups from Ratatouille offer a glimpse at how much can change before a film reaches the big screen. Either way, they add an extra layer of fun for Disney fans, especially when you know what the final movie became.

Looking for more ways to test your Disney knowledge? Visit the Mental Floss quiz page daily for fresh trivia and new challenges.

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