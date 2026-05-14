Quiz: Can You Guess the Iconic ’90s Snack From a 5-Word Clue?

'90s nostalgia has a way of comforting us, while also reminding us that we're inevitably aging, but at least we grew up with the greatest snacks ever. These are the snacks we were raised with; the ones that took over the lunchroom, crowded our cabinets, and were the perfect end to a full day of playing outside with neighbors and friends.

Some of these snacks still exist, and we enjoy them as guilty pleasures or share them with our children to pass on the goodness. Others were discontinued as the new millennium began. Can you guess the iconic '90s snack from a five-word clue? It's time to put your snack aisle knowledge to the test with this bite-sized quiz.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Fruit snacks with liquid centers&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Shark Bites&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Gushers&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Mystery Machine and mystery flavor&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Scooby-Doo Fruit Flavored Snacks&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Fruit Roll-Ups &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Kangaroo cookies dipped into frosting&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;DunkAroos&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Animal Crackers&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Pizza flavor inside crunchy pockets&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Pizza Rolls&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Hot Pockets&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Fudgy squares with candy crunch top&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Ho Hos&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Cosmic Brownies&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Crunchy checkerboard of cheesy perfection&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Cheeto’s Cheesy Checkers&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Cheese Balls&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Ice cream taco chocolate shell&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Chipwich&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Choco Taco&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Salty cones that fit fingertips&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Bugles&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Funyuns&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Frozen tubes of colored sweetness&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;FLaVorIce&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Klondike Bar&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Popable Butterfinger with messy core&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Nestlé Buncha Crunch&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Butterfinger BBs&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

How many snacks did you guess correctly? Some of these lunchbox staples were so legendary, you likely guessed them with one word, while others were trickier to pin down. Regardless of your score, send this quiz to your fellow '90s snack fanatic to see how their knowledge snacks up.

THE SNACKS

Pizza Rolls | bhofack2/GettyImages

The 1990s were an epic time for snacks. It seemed like every week there was a brand-new treat on store shelves, all competing to be the coolest item in your lunchbox. Kids in the '90s didn't just eat snacks; they collected them, traded them, discussed them at school, and even snuck them into their parents’ shopping carts at the grocery store.

Bright colors, unusual flavors, and fresh packaging completely took over the snack aisle. Fruit snacks were shaped like cartoon characters, and fruit roll-ups (especially those with tongue tattoos) turned ordinary snacking into something fun and challenging. Chips and salty snacks were also a big hit in the '90s, especially bold flavors that promised extra crunch, extra cheese, and extra spice that stained your fingertips long after you put the bag away. Even frozen foods were snackable, with Totino’s Pizza Rolls and Klondike’s Choco Tacos becoming after-school hangout essentials and must-haves for late-night movie marathons.

What really set ‘90s snacks apart was how interactive they were. Foods were designed to amuse kids (with dunking, rolling, dipping, and crunching) as much as to feed them. Yogurt came in tubes, crackers included tiny dipping sticks, candies popped and changed colors in your mouth, and everything was available on the go. Some snacks leaned into outrageous trends, like extreme sour flavors. Kids challenged each other to eat the most sour candy possible without reacting. Bright neon drinks and mystery-flavored snack components were everywhere.

Convenience also played a major role throughout the decade. Families were busier, and quick snacks became a normal part of daily life. Frozen snacks, microwavable foods, and individually wrapped treats fit perfectly into the fast-paced routines of the '90s.

THE COMMERCIALS

The commercials for these snacks were just as memorable as the foods themselves. Snack ads in the '90s were loud, energetic, and nearly impossible to forget. Companies filled commercials with catchy songs, goofy humor, and over-the-top characters that made every snack seem like the greatest invention ever. Nothing was too serious. Saturday morning cartoons were packed with advertisements for chips, candy, cereal, and sugary drinks. Mascots and slogans were so popular that people of various ages still remember them decades later.

THE NOSTALGIA

Today, much of the love for '90s snacks comes from nostalgia. Certain foods instantly remind people of childhood sleepovers, school field trips, and rainy afternoons spent watching Nickelodeon in pajamas. Even the sound of an old commercial jingle brings back memories. Some snacks disappeared years ago, but fans still rave about them online and beg companies to revive them. In many ways, these snacks were a part of growing up. The flavors, packaging, and commercials reflected the fun-loving nature of the era and created memories that endured across generations.

Check out Mental Floss for more '90s nostalgia quizzes!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h2&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;What is/was your favorite &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;90s snack? &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h2&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Scooby-Doo Fruit Flavored Snacks&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Gushers&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Choco Taco&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;FlaVorIce&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Butterfinger BBs&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;DunkAroos&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Bugles&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Cheetos Checkers&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Cosmic Brownies&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Pizza Rolls&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

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