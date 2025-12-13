Quiz: How Fast Can You Finish the Line From the Disney Villain?

Hardcore Disney fans have probably watched their favorite movies hundreds of times and can recite most of the lines from memory. But how much of the villain’s words stick with us compared to those of the protagonist? Test your knowledge with our quiz below!

Villain songs make it easier to remember their words because of the music, but what about when they’re just speaking? Do you know these Disney villains well enough to finish their sentences?

Disney Villains Land

If you took this quiz because you’re all about the nefarious and villainous parts of Disney, then you will be excited to know that Disney is building a park just for their villains.

At the 2024 D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, it was announced that a new Villains Land will be built at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. It seems Disney is finally beginning to understand how much fans loved not just the heroes of the stories, but the villains as well. There will soon be a place for the deliciously dark and twisted to spend their time at the maniacally happiest place on earth.

The Villains Land will have two attractions, including a Maleficent roller coaster, along with shopping and dining experiences. There will be at least one villain-themed restaurant, but there aren’t many details out about that yet. Maybe the Evil Queen will serve some candied apples? Or Ursula and Captain Hook could team up to open a seafood restaurant? And Kronk should definitely have a place to serve Yzma’s meals and his famous spinach puffs.

Where and When to Visit the Villains Land

Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida | Gary Hershorn/GettyImages

The area of Magic Kingdom where the Villains Land will be built is what was formerly Tom Sawyer Island and parts of Rivers of America. Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences, said that it would be “beyond Big Thunder Mountain.” Disney has Andreas Deja, a former Disney animator who worked on some of Disney’s most famous villains, working on designs for the park.

As for timelines, the Villains Land likely will not be ready until 2030 at the earliest. But the good news is that they have already begun construction. Tom Sawyer Island has been cleared, and bulldozers have entered the area with a green flag given for the expansion.

Since construction has started, we can only hope that the Villains Land will be ready within a few years, providing us all with everything our dark little hearts desire.