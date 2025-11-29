Quiz: How Much Do You Really Know About Santa Claus?

Santa Claus is more than just a legend to make Christmas more fun for children. He is a symbol of hope, love, and generosity. I echo the words of Mr. Thistlewhite (Ron Marshall) in A Year Without a Santa Claus: “I believe in Santa Claus like I believe in love.” And, as the daughter of a man who dons the red suit each year, I proclaim my authority on the subject. If you think you also know about the jolly old soul, take the quiz below!

Memories of Christmas Eves past show me in a red and green outfit with pointy, silicone ears, traipsing after my father as we visited nursing homes, hospitals, and anyone else needing a bit of Christmas cheer. The magic of Christmas is ingrained in me through these cherished times, and I can say truthfully that my dad is Santa Claus. So, I happen to know a thing or two about Old Saint Nick.

Did you get a 10/10? If so, you should apply to be one of Santa’s elves with that kind of knowledge! If you didn't do so well, don't worry. Santa won't put you on his naughty list for something so minor. But maybe plan on putting out the gourmet cookies, just in case. And if you'd like to check out more Christmas trivia, try our holiday or quiz sections.

If you've ever wondered about the logistics of all the letters Santa receives, you might be surprised to learn that he has 5 million global postal workers moonlighting as elves. Thanks to the Christmas spirit of these postal workers, children all over the world are able to get their letters to Santa, and some even receive replies.

UK Daily Life 2020 | Gareth Cattermole/GettyImages

Letters to Santa

Any other time of the year, letters without an exact address would be labelled undeliverable, but when the magic of Christmas hits the post offices, they use their goodwill towards men to send and answer children’s letters to Santa Claus. Countries all over the world have different ways of handling all the letters, with Canada even giving Santa his own postal code. It’s H0H 0H0, after his signature laugh.

France, Canada, and the United States each receive over a million letters to Santa every Christmas. Postal workers do the best they can to respond to each one and make sure no child feels forgotten. Even with the invention of emailsanta.com, the vast majority of kids send physical letters as a long-standing tradition.

Santa Parade Tokyo | Tomohiro Ohsumi/GettyImages

Santa’s Helpers

Many countries not only respond to the letters, but also do what they can to fulfill children’s wishes. Post offices work with charities to get the toys on kids’ wish lists. This is a great way for low-income families to have gifts under the tree still. In the United States, we have Operation Santa.

If you want to be one of Santa’s Helpers and bring the joy of Christmas to a family, you can adopt a letter that was sent to USPS to be delivered to Santa. Read through the letters and determine which child's wish you can fulfill. You’ll be participating in that spirit of hope and love that is at the very heart of the man we call Santa Claus.