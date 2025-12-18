Quiz: How Quickly Can You Match the Disney Song to the Character?

One of the most magical parts of Disney is the impact its music has on those listening. Seriously, you can’t help but feel happier when songs like “Under the Sea,” “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes,” or “When You Wish Upon a Star” begin playing. The songs reach our hearts, and we better understand and connect with the characters singing them. Test your Disney knowledge by matching the songs with their characters:

When it comes to knowing your Disney music, an essential part is being able to connect the songs with the characters. Not only is that a good practice for media literacy, but it also helps to differentiate between characters with similar stories.

Did you get all 10 questions correct? If you need to test your knowledge a bit more, check out our quiz section for additional movie and TV trivia. And if you like Disney music but feel silly or childish by listening to them outright, you can always check out the vast collection of covers and remixes that have allowed our favorite songs to grow up with us.

Disney Covers and Collaborations

Throughout the years, Disney has collaborated with renowned musical artists across various genres to give their classic songs a fresh spark. This has allowed the music to really appeal to everyone.

Some of the most famous pop versions of Disney songs are gems like “Beauty and the Beast” by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson, “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” by Elton John, and “Reflection” by Christina Aguilera.

From the love these songs received, Disney began to create actual albums of pop stars singing its songs. Disney Mania was an entire series of albums with artists singing pop remixes of Disney songs, and they were incredible for all the millennial kids who grew up with the Now That’s What I Call Music albums.

Other Styles of Music

If pop isn’t your thing, you could always check out the different music genres to find your favorite style of Disney music. Country Sings Disney is a 2008 album with songs by Rascal Flatts, Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, and more country stars.

And you can find plenty of classical renditions of Disney songs, but Disney Goes Classical by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is a great album to add elegance to the classic bops.

The most recent genre-bending album Disney released is A Whole New Sound, which is a pop-punk album. It’s got some great songs, like Magnolia Park’s cover of “I2I” from A Goofy Movie, “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” by Simple Plan, and “Surface Pressure” by Plain White T’s. For those of us who had a bit of an emo/punk phase, this album hits all the nostalgia of teenage angst and Disney magic.

No matter what your musical style, Disney has a song just for you.

