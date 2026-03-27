Quiz: Can You Identify the Lead Singer of These '80s Bands?

The 1980s were a fantastic time for music and pop culture. The decade saw the rise of mega-popular acts like Michael Jackson, Prince, and Madonna, as well as the domination of rock-and-roll groups like Van Halen, Queen, and the Police.

The explosion of synthesizers and drum machines helped give pop a new and glossy feel, and the big-haired bands and stars of the era were making stadium-ready music that fans loved to dance to all night. But how well do you know the names of the frontmen and women of some of the biggest bands of the decade? Test your knowledge with this quiz.

Music in the 1980s: The Rise of Glam Metal

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

Bon Jovi in Detroit, 1985 | Icon and Image/GettyImages

The 1960s saw the rise of rock, folk, and Motown music in America and Europe, with the British Invasion, a rise in protest and environmental movements, and a slate of prolific songwriters like Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell helping to define the decade. By the 1970s, disco and funk had begun their ascension, and ABBA had everyone dancing in sparkly bell-bottoms while bands like Fleetwood Mac dominated with soft-rock and Led Zeppelin shredded on their electric guitars.

When the 1980s rolled around, disco began to fall out of popularity, and new genres from indie pop to glam metal began to explode. The 1980s also saw huge leaps in digital recording techniques, which helped catalyze new electronic music genres like techno and house. Genres like R&B and hip hop were also gaining traction, especially towards the end of the decade.

Of course, no one could compete with the pop megastars of the time. Michael Jackson was already a star, but smash hits like “Billie Jean” and “Beat It” made him even bigger—and the prominence of MTV, which played his music videos over and over, helped. Madonna was also a major icon, and her album Like A Virgin—released in 1984—remains iconic. Whitney Houston was also a major star of the era, and her debut solo album, released in 1985, was the best-selling debut release for a solo artist at that time.

Simultaneously, many bands were soaring in popularity and cementing their legacies one unforgettable riff at a time. U2, Queen, The Police, and Guns N’ Roses had major moments in the ‘80s—and legendary frontmen like Bono, Axl Rose, and Freddie Mercury were making waves with their stratospheric vocals, infectious songwriting, and, in many cases, huge heads of hair. At the same time, bands like Mötley Crüe and Poison were helping to form a genre called “glam metal,” which was defined by spandex, huge hair, androgynous lead singers, and elements of rock and metal that blended with catchy pop hooks.

Sometimes called pop metal or hair metal, this genre had its roots in acts like David Bowie, KISS, and Led Zeppelin. Precursors included New York-based bands like New York Dolls, who defined the glam rock genre, but glam metal truly rose to prominence on Los Angeles’s Sunset Strip with groups like Mötley Crüe and Ratt in the beginning of the decade. Though it was eventually replaced by grunge and alternative rock in the 1990s, the glam metal era and the groups that defined it continue to have an indelible impact on music and culture.

More Music Quizzes and Articles: