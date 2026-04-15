Quiz: Can You Identify the World-Famous City From Just One Photo?

Sometimes we desire to escape the hustle and bustle of big cities, while other times we eagerly plan trips centered around the world’s most iconic urban destinations and their unmistakable skylines.

These thriving metropolises, Paris, London, Rome, and New York City, to name a few, are so much more than just unchecked boxes on a bucket list. Teeming with rich history and culture, incomparable cuisine, and breathtaking landmarks, these iconic destinations are so recognizable that many people can identify them by viewing a single image. Can you name the world-famous city from just one photo?

&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;London, England&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Paris, France&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;New York City, New York&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Vienna, Austria&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;New York City, New York&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Copenhagen, Denmark&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Rome, Italy&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Paris, France&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Istanbul, Turkey&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Paris, France&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Tokyo, Japan&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Bangkok, Thailand&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Los Angeles, California&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Bangkok, Thailand&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Dubai, UAE&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Istanbul, Turkey&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Vienna, Austria&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Singapore&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Amsterdam, Netherlands&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;London, England&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Paris, France&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Singapore&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Bangkok, Thailand&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Los Angeles, California&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Seoul, South Korea&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Hong Kong, China&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Bangkok, Thailand&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Sydney, Australia&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Amsterdam, Netherlands&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;London, England&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;

How many cities could you identify from a single photo? Some were a bit tricky, depending on your personal travels and the regions of the world you’re familiar with. No matter how you scored, share this quiz with your friends and family to see who can recognize the most cities from just one image!

THE MOST FAMOUS CITIES IN THE WORLD

Bangkok, Thailand | mantaphoto/GettyImages

Many people dream of watching Big Ben’s hands move as a classic red double-decker bus races past, spreading a blanket for a picnic beneath the Eiffel Tower, wandering through the Colosseum while imagining ancient Rome, or taking a boat into New York Harbor to admire Lady Liberty up close and reflect on all she represents.

While iconic landmarks help put cities on the map and make them instantly recognizable (with just one photo, dare we say), they’re only one of many reasons travelers are attracted to these destinations. While such sites often inspire trips, many people are equally enticed by a city’s storied past, unique culinary experiences, and the distinct atmosphere that appeals to each and every visitor.

According to Yahoo! Life, a handful of cities around the world attract the highest numbers of visitors each year. In 2025, Bangkok, Thailand, topped the list with 30.3 million tourists exploring its vibrant streets. Not far behind were Hong Kong and Macao, China, London, England, and Istanbul, Turkey. Dubai, UAE, and Paris, France, also secured spots among the top 10 most visited destinations last year.

WHICH WORLD-FAMOUS CITY IS AT THE TOP OF YOUR BUCKET LIST?

Paris, France | Elena Zolotova/GettyImages

So many beautiful cities and must-see landmarks are out there just waiting for you to explore them. From the world-famous places highlighted in this quiz, which destination is at the top of your list?

&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h2&gt;WHICH WORLD-FAMOUS CITY IS AT THE TOP OF YOUR BUCKET LIST?&lt;/h2&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Bangkok, Thailand&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Paris, France&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Rome, Italy&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Istanbul, Turkey&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;New York City, New York&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;London, England&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Dubai, UAE&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Singapore&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Tokyo, Japan&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;

Check out Mental Floss for more fun quiz content that doubles as a geography refresher!

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