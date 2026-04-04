The 1980s were an iconic time for music. The decade saw the reign of bands like Queen and Duran Duran, while Van Halen and Guns N’ Roses defined rock and roll. Meanwhile, megastars like Madonna, Cyndi Lauper, Prince, and Whitney Houston topped charts and crooned over synthesizer-heavy pop in front of arenas of screaming fans.

The '80s admittedly aren't quite as well-known for deft songwriting or musical experimentation as the 1960s and ‘70s. These decades saw the rise of the singer-songwriter era and the folk revival as well as, arguably, the pinnacle of rock and roll, thanks to bands like Led Zeppelin.

But what the ‘80s is known for is big hair, iconic riffs and tunes made for screaming at the top of your lungs, and memorable, punchy lyrics to go along with them. Test your knowledge of some of the biggest songs of the 1980s by matching the lyric to the song it comes from in the quiz below.

Music in the 1980s

Madonna In New York in the 1980s | Michael Putland/GettyImages

Music charts in the ‘80s were occupied by a diverse array of artists, but Michael Jackson, Madonna, and Whitney Houston were undeniably the titans of the decade, at least in terms of music sales. Jackson had a total of nine number one hits in the 1980s, including “Rock With You,” “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” and “Dirty Diana.”

Meanwhile, Madonna was the decade’s top female artist. She released her debut single, “Everybody,” in 1982, and it quickly rose on the dance charts. When “Like a Virgin” came out in 1984, the track became her first number one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and launched a massive craze that would influence pop and pop stars on the whole for decades to come.

Whitney Houston also had a huge decade, releasing seven consecutive number one hits on the U.S. charts in the 1980s, and her 1987 song “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” ranked number one on Billboard’s 2023 list of the top 500 pop songs of all time.

Aside from these megastars, the 1980s saw the ascension of bands like Bon Jovi, who rocked arenas with massive heads of hair and hits like “Livin’ on a Prayer.” Heavy metal also arguably reached its peak at this time, with subgenres like glam metal and bands like Iron Maiden and Judas Priest gathering legions of head-banging fans.

At the same time, songs like The Beach Boys’ classic “Kokomo” and Alphaville’s “Forever Young” made waves and remain in perpetual rotation on radio stations and in karaoke bars. Tina Turner, Billy Joel, The Police, ZZ Top, Journey, Van Halen, REM, U2, and The Clash also helped define this decade, while more alternative acts like the Cocteau Twins and The Smiths helped pioneer their respective music genres during this time.

The ‘80s also saw the rise of synthesizers and electronic music, as well as the launch of the music broadcasting channel MTV, which led to a rise in high-budget music videos and a greater emphasis on visual identity for artists. All of these trends have continued to ripple through to modern music, with artists like The Weeknd, The 1975, and Dua Lipa constantly referencing the ‘80s through their use of synthesizers, disco, and catchy basslines that bring us right back to an era defined by decadence, dance floors, scrunchies, and songs you just can't help but sing along to.

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