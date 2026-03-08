Quiz: Can You Match the Disney Movie to the Year It Came Out?

There are many Disney movies you’ll remember going to the theaters to see. They become such iconic visual memories that you remember your age, what you were wearing, and the experience you had seeing that movie for the first time. But how well do you know the release years of all the Disney movies?

We have 10 Disney movies to work your way through to figure out the years. Try to complete the quiz without using Google or IMDb, testing your own knowledge to see how well you remember them:

So, how did you do? Did you manage to get 10/10 on this one? Some of those movies weren’t all that easy!

While getting the exact year right isn’t always easy, you can usually tell from the animation of Disney movies which decade they came from. There’s no mistaking that Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was the earliest of the animations, coming in around the 1930s or the 1940s, and that The Lion King was one of the major 1990s animated movies.

While each decade has a particular style, there was also a focus on capturing the heart of the location. Hercules brought Greek themes within the artwork and not just in the story, making it clear that this was a story deeply rooted in Greek mythology just from the first look at the key art. Meanwhile, Pixar’s Toy Story created that sense of toys and childhood that no other movie has ever been able to capture fully again.

Hand-drawn animation was the only way to create the story at first. You can look at the deleted scenes from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to see how it was all done. Remember the little fun sketches that you would do in a notebook, changing the setting just a tiny bit at a time to create a movie? Well, that’s exactly how Disney did it all at first.

It was only in the 1980s and 1990s that technology grew to the point where digital animation was possible. Beauty and the Beast was the first movie to feature an entirely computer-generated environment, when it came to the ballroom scene, and that movie didn’t come out until 1991!

While The Lion King in 1994 used digital effects for the backgrounds and for elements like the stampede, it would take an extra year to create a fully CGI movie. Toy Story earns that right!

Every decade, the look of the animation changes slightly, now allowing for more facial features and more detail. It makes it easier to tell which decade a movie is from, but getting the exact year isn’t always as easy.

