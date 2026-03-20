Quiz: How Fast Can You Match the Disney Siblings to Their Movie?

While there is usually one lead in a Disney movie, that character tends to have siblings. Just how well do you know them, though? Of course, you know Anna and Elsa, and you will never forget Mufasa and Scar, but what about the names of Ariel’s sisters? And can you name Merida’s brothers? Take a look at our quiz and see how well you do!

&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Lilo and Nani&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Lilo &amp;amp; Stitch’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Sleeping Beauty’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Moana’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘The Princess and the Frog’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Kenai, Denahi, and Sitka&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Tarzan’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Pocahontas’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Brother Bear’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Hercules’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Wendy, John, and Michael&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Cinderella’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Peter Pan’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘The Little Mermaid’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Brother Bear’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Patch, Lucky, and Penny&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘The Aristocats’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Dumbo’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘One Hundred and One Dalmatians’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Oliver &amp;amp; Company’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Annie and Hallie&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Frozen’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Freaky Friday’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Invisible Sister’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘The Parent Trap’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Woody and Jessie&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Toy Story 2’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Toy Story’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Brother Bear’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Hercules’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Mufasa and Scar&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘The Lion King’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘The Aristocats’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Brave’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘The Incredibles’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Mirabel, Luisa, and Isabela&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Coco’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Encanto’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Elio’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Turning Red’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Harris, Hubert, and Hamish&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Turning Red’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Inside Out’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Brave’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Encanto’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Barley and Ian&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Onward’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Inside Out’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Elio’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Soul’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;

Did you manage to get 10/10? If you did, we’re impressed, and you definitely deserve to brag to your friends.

More Disney Quizzes:

Most Popular Disney Movie Siblings

It’s no wonder siblings have become so popular in the world of Disney. They help to offer support, or they can create a new focus for a story—one about platonic love instead of romantic love.

Just look at Anna and Elsa from Frozen. They broke the mold when it came to Disney princesses (and queens!). While Anna thought that an act of true love meant a kiss from her prince, it turns out that it was an act of sacrifice. Anna put her sister first, and it helped to break the curse. Never in the world of Disney had this been done before.

They’re not the only popular Disney siblings, though. Of course, Nani stands out as a sister who took on the role of a parent to Lilo. She did everything that she could to make sure she and her sister stayed together, even if it meant sacrificing her own hopes and dreams.

Then there’s Wendy, John, and Michael Darling from Peter Pan. Wendy started to take on a motherly figure for her brothers to keep them safe when they went to Neverland. Yes, this was a sign of the times —women were raised to be wives and mothers—but it was also a sign of her love for John and Michael. However, they didn’t step back and allow Wendy to sacrifice too much, especially John, as Michael was a little too young to recognize Wendy’s sacrifices.

When we move to Disney Pixar, there are other popular siblings. There’s no way we can forget Violet, Dash, and Jack-Jack, who utilize their powers and work together to save the world. The Incredibles taught us more about family and the duty to put innocent people first, but we also got the fun sibling banter.

Of course, there are popular siblings for all the wrong reasons. When I mention Anastasia and Drizella, they’re not going to evoke the most positive of feelings, unless you’re a Once Upon a Time fan. Stepsisters still count as siblings, even though we’d really like those two not to!

Don't forget to check in with the Mental Floss quiz page to test your Disney knowledge even further.

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