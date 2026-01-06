Quiz: Match the Disney Song to the Movie (But They’re All Deep Cuts)

You may know the bare necessities when it comes to Disney music, but are you enough of a fan to remember the deep cuts? A deep cut in music is any song that is lesser-known or not as popular. So, by this definition, “Let it Go” is definitely not a deep cut. But Disney does have a lot of great songs that have been overlooked, sometimes even by other songs from the same soundtrack.

The Disney deep cuts are songs that you won't usually find in Spotify’s Disney playlists, and that’s unfortunate because they deserve to be listened to as well. If you think you know your Disney music well enough to match the deep cuts to their movies, then take the quiz below!

So, did you get 10/10? Your knowledge of Disney songs goes far beyond their most-listened-to tracks! If you want to continue testing your knowledge of all things Disney, check out our quiz section, and if you are interested in more amazing trivia about music and movies, check out our entertainment section.

Have you ever wondered why certain Disney songs go viral when others are only appreciated by the die-hard fans? It’s not for a lack of talent in the songwriting department. Some of the most meaningful songs are “too deep” to be considered bops, the kind you hear on the radio. However, that also means these songs are often the ones that have the most impactful effect.

One Underrated Disney Soundtrack

One Disney soundtrack that is unfairly overlooked and completely underrated is the one for Oliver and Company. Most people either aren’t familiar with any of the songs or only know “Why Should I Worry?” because it’s sung by Billy Joel. Maybe if Joel had helped write the songs, like other celebrity musicians Elton John and Phil Collins would later do for The Lion King and Tarzan, respectively, there would have been more buzz.

But with famous artists singing the songs and the music sounding similar to popular radio songs of the time, it seems strange that Oliver and Company’s soundtrack faded from memory.

The opening song for Oliver and Company, “Once Upon a Time in New York City,” is sung by Huey Lewis, and it has a very similar sound and feel to an ‘80s Billboard Top 100 song, “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do).”

It’s a fantastic song that introduces the audience to the little kitten Oliver and immediately tugs at your heartstrings. It’s a shame that more people don’t know it, and that it isn’t available on many music streaming platforms due to licensing restrictions.

Other Examples of Disney Deep Cuts

Some more recent songs that have become deep cuts are Frozen II’s “The Next Right Thing” and Encanto’s “Waiting on a Miracle.” Both of these songs are essential parts of the films and serve powerful, emotional messages, but they don’t make easy earworms like “Into the Unknown” or “We Don't Talk About Bruno.”

“The Next Right Thing” shows major character development in Anna when she realizes she must move forward without her sister. Without that scene and song, Anna would not have grown to be the amazing queen she is. And “Waiting on a Miracle” being less popular is funny when you realize that it’s Mirabel’s song about being overlooked and forgotten among her family. It goes to show that just because a song isn’t instantly popular, it doesn’t mean it is any less meaningful in a Disney film.

