Quiz: Can You Match the Pixar Parent to Their Movie?

There are certain Disney and Pixar parents you probably know well. How can you not remember Marlin, as he goes off in search of his missing son in Finding Nemo? Then there’s Andy’s mom from Toy Story. However, not all parents are mentioned that often, and you may not always remember their names. Just how well can you do with our quiz, matching the parents to their movies?

The Curse of Parents in Pixar Movies

Many Pixar movies include storylines of deceased parents. Others, on the other hand, don't get a story. Just look at how Andy’s dad is never mentioned throughout the Toy Story movies by any of the toys, as if they either don’t want to or they don’t even know who he is.

Many Pixar movies start with the mention or the inclusion of the death of at least one parent. Finding Nemo started with Coral’s death, along with all of Nemo’s other siblings. Elio opened with us finding out the titular character was an orphan, left with his aunt as they figured out life moving forward.

Creating Families We Can Aspire to Be

Pixar has been able to create families that offer inspiration for all. The Incredibles arguably started it, offering us a look at a superhero family that tried hard to fit in. At first, the parents try to keep their superhero activities to themselves, but it’s soon clear that the whole family needs to work together, showing that leaning on each other and using each other’s strengths isn’t a bad thing.

Then there’s Brave, which opted to turn one parent into a bear. It created a journey for a Disney princess unlike any other. This wasn’t a search for true love. Instead, it was about connecting with a parent when all forms of communication had been severed.

Finally, we can’t overlook Luca, which has an element of The Little Mermaid to it. After all, our titular character is obsessed with the land, but he’s not in search of true love. He’s looking for a way to fit in and get the best of both worlds, focusing more on him figuring out who he is, and his parents are there to protect him, but also support him when it comes down to it.

