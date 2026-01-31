Quiz: Can You Match These Princes to Their Disney Movies?

How well do you know your Disney princes? The princesses are relatively easy, with a few debates over what makes them a princess or not. But the princes? Well, they’re not as easy, especially when some of them weren’t originally given names in the movies, and then those names were added in at a later date. So, why not test your knowledge with our quiz? Let’s see how well you can do:

Did you get 10/10? Did you know some of the lesser-known names for some of the more original Disney princes? Share with your friends and put their knowledge to the test.

When a Disney Prince Isn’t a Disney Prince

Not all Disney princes have actually been given that title. For example, Hercules isn’t technically classed as a Disney Prince when it comes to the official list, despite being the son of Zeus.

Then some have become princes through marriage, even though it doesn’t always make sense. For example, Li Shang is classed as a Disney prince, despite Mulan not actually being a princess. Li Shang is the son of a general, so that doesn’t make him a prince either. And yet, the two are included in royalty, and to be honest, with how well they protected China, they do deserve the honor.

Another character who is classed as a Disney prince is John Smith, and this is definitely going to be a debatable one forever. Sure, he’s Pocahontas’s love interest in the movie, but they don’t get married. In fact, John Smith heads back to England, with Pocahontas remaining behind.

Flynn Rider, who is actually named Eugene Fitzherbert, is one of those who marries into royalty. We’re left to believe that Rapunzel and Flynn get their happily ever after, especially since they are seen together in Frozen and that they do indeed marry in the short, Tangled Ever After. In fact, if you follow Tangled: The Series, Flynn is a prince by birth as well. He is the long-lost prince of the Dark Kingdom.

Of course, there are the standard princes, who are princes by birth, but how well did you know their real names? Did you know that Prince Charming was given the name Henry by Disney France? And did you know that Snow White’s prince is actually known as Prince Florian? Many stories don’t give us the names on screen.

