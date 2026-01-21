Quiz: How Quickly Can You Match the Quote to the Pixar Movie?

Did you know that there are 29 feature Pixar films so far? Within those films, there are plenty of sequels, which can make guessing the quote difficult. So, we have a test for you. Can you match all 10 quotes to the correct Pixar movie? Let’s see how you do!

Did you get all 10 correct? If so, you did well, as we tried to make it a little harder when it came to getting the exact sequel right. Share it with your friends and see how they do with the quiz, and then go back and watch all the Pixar movies you love.

Disney Quizzes:

Most Popular Pixar Movie by State

There have been some excellent Pixar movies over the course of the last 21 years. And yes, it’s been 21 years, with Toy Story as the first full-feature Pixar movie.

Since then, the company has grown considerably, and there’s no doubt that some of the movies are firm favorites. By the way, while it was the first and there have been movies released each year since the 2000s, it took three years between Toy Story and A Bug’s Life, the second Pixar movie, and the time taken to craft a great movie is probably why this studio has become a family favorite.

While Toy Story is popular, we’ve previously mapped out the most searched Pixar movie thanks to Google Trends. Monsters, Inc. unsurprisingly came out on top. Who doesn’t love Sully, Mike, and Boo? It’s the most popular in 24 out of the 50 states, which is pretty impressive.

Finding Nemo comes in second place, and there are many reasons why. This was a movie that took away the Disney princess arc. It focused on a father doing everything he could to find his son, creating a father-son relationship that so many wanted.

The Incredibles came in third, a movie that would take years to spawn a sequel that was more than worth the wait. Like so many other Pixar movies, it broke away from the traditional Disney and family-focused movies at the time, but it did connect to an interest many had: superheroes. Instead of just one superhero, The Incredibles brought us a family of superheroes, showing us what it could be like for parents as they try to keep their children safe.

Toy Story and Coco came in fourth and fifth, and that makes it clear that people want something different in terms of movie storylines. We’re interested in other cultures, and we want a movie with heart and not just the same old fairytale adventure.

How did you do with the quiz? Test your knowledge further with the Mental Floss quiz page and share your results with your friends.

You May Also Like: