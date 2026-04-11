Quiz: Can You Match the Royal Location to the Disney Movie?

From Aurora to Cinderella, Disney princesses have castles. And it’s not just them. Many Disney movies feature royal locations, from castles to palaces and more. Most of them even have names, even if they’re not mentioned on the screen. So, how well do you know the locations? It’s time to check out our quiz to see if you can get all 10 right.

&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Arendelle Castle&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Sleeping Beauty’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Onward’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Frozen’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;The Queen’s Castle&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Sleeping Beauty’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘The Little Mermaid’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Tangled’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;The King’s Castle&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Sleeping Beauty’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Cinderella’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Tangled’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘The Princess and the Frog’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Atlantica&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘The Little Mermaid’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Atlantis: The Lost Empire’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Cinderella’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Beauty and the Beast’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;The Forbidden Mountain&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Frozen’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Sleeping Beauty’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Beauty and the Beast’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘The Princess and the Frog’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Castle of Notthingham&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Dumbo’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Cinderella’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Alice in Wonderland’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Robin Hood’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Castle of Caspian&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Robin Hood’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Palace of Justice&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘The Princess and the Frog’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘The Lion King’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Aladdin’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Sultan’s Palace&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Aladdin’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Sleeping Beauty’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘The Lion King’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;The White Queen’s Castle&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Mulan’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Alice in Wonderland’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Sleeping Beauty’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Beauty and the Beast’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;

How did you do? If you got 10/10, you’re a Disney genius, and it’s a great chance to test your friend’s knowledge as well. Maybe they know some of the more obscure names out there, or perhaps they can tell you the location of them!

Take More Disney Quizzes:

The Importance of the Disney Park Castles

Each Disney Park around the world has its own castle. These are the central points for the parks, and there is a different landmark for each location. Some of them are connected to the local culture, while others are connected to specific fairy tales within the Disney universe.

They serve as a pinnacle of Disney. After all, when you see one of the castles pop up on Instagram, you know where the person is. There’s no need for names, characters, or any of the rides in the background.

The best part about them is that they are available to get inside at times. For example, the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique is inside the castles of the Disneyland Resort and Magic Kingdom at Disney World, giving children the chance to feel like a real princess (or knight!).

It all started with Disneyland Resort, where Walt Disney and his Imagineers created the Sleeping Beauty Castle, modeled to look like it would have been in Europe during the medieval period. It may be the smallest of the lot, but it is one of the most extravagant and memorable.

Then Walt Disney World opened in Florida. Instead of recreating Aurora’s castle, the team looked at another European castle. This time, it was Cinderella’s Castle. And when Tokyo opened up, it followed the guide and built another Cinderella’s Castle.

Disneyland Paris was the next to open, and it followed the route of Disneyland. Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant was constructed. In other words, it was the Sleeping Beauty Castle, creating something slightly more fantastical compared to the California location.

Shanghai and Hong Kong both opted for something that worked for their own locations, adding a sense of their culture to the castles. However, they still opted for a traditional Disney princess: Aurora. Both of the castles are recreations of the Sleeping Beauty Castle with their own unique styles.

Now it’s time to see them all and become a princess or prince of your dreams.

Don't forget to check in with the Mental Floss quiz page to further test your Disney knowledge.

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