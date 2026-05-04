Quiz: Can You Finish These Star Wars Quotes in 6 Minutes or Less?

Happy Star Wars Day, Mental Floss readers! The annual commemorative day, which appropriately takes place on May 4, celebrates the iconic sci-fi franchise which debuted in 1977 and has since turned into a pop culture phenomenon. If you’re planning on celebrating today with some rewatches, or maybe some merch purchases, you can also prove your expertise on all things Star Wars with our latest quiz:

So, how’d you do? Were you able to complete all 20 quotes in six minutes or less? Instead of finishing part of a line, you’re tasked with providing the line that comes next, making this quiz a little bit more difficult. But if you’re a diehard Star Wars fan, you might’ve thought it was easy.

In any case, be sure to share this quiz with your Star Wars-loving friends for May the Fourth!

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The Galaxy Far, Far Away Continues to Expand

(L-R): Grogu and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) in Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN, season three, exclusively on Disney+. | ©2023 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

May the Fourth serves as a celebratory day for the fandom to come together to reflect, rewatch, and discuss all their favorite moments of the franchise. The Star Wars universe continues to engage new generations, with the three trilogies reaching new audiences each day. That’s also because of the new content Star Wars puts out, whether it’s an animated series on Disney Plus or a live-action theatrical release. There’s a little bit of everything for the fanbase, and that doesn’t look to be stopping anytime soon.

Just this month, we’ll be getting the release of The Mandalorian & Grogu, the theatrical continuation of Din Djarin’s adventures which started with Disney Plus’s The Mandalorian in 2019. Pedro Pascal reprises his role as the titular character, with the supporting cast consisting of Jeremy Allen White as Jabba the Hutt’s son, Rotta the Hutt, and Sigourney Weaver as Colonel Ward.

The Mandalorian’s story might not be as popular as it once was, but we’re betting the new movie will do impressive numbers at the box office. And on the way is an exciting sequel from Shawn Levy titled Star Wars: Starfighter, starring Ryan Gosling, Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Amy Adams, and other notable actors. That film takes place five years after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and will hit theaters on May 28, 2027.

Weigh in Below

If you’re a Star Wars fan, you likely remember the moment you became one. Participate in our poll below to weigh in on when you started loving the galaxy far, far away!

&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h2&gt;When Did You Join the Star Wars Fandom?&lt;/h2&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;I watched the first movie in theaters in 1977.&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Sometime between the ‘70s and ‘80s.&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Sometime between the ‘90s and 2000s.&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Sometimes between the 2010s to 2020s.&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Just this year!&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;

Keep reading Mental Floss for more Star Wars content for May the Fourth.

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