Can You Name These 10 Easy Horror Movies in Just 15 Seconds? Most People Miss One

How do you prepare for spooky season?

Some of us spend the entire summer counting down the days until October, excited to light a pumpkin-scented candle, cozy up in a warm blanket, enjoy a warm bowl of soup, and press play on a Halloween classic like Practical Magic, Hocus Pocus, or Halloweentown for some light-hearted spooks.

Others prefer to kick their feet up and unwind with films that make them scream and keep them on the edge of their seats (give or take a few jumps): Halloween, Friday the 13th, Paranormal Activity, and more. Even if you’re not a fan of the horror genre, you’ve likely heard these titles repeated throughout pop culture for decades.

But do you know them well enough to name 10 classic horror movies in just 15 seconds? Even the most devoted horror enthusiast might find this quiz a bit trick(or treat)y!

Did you fill in all the titles before time ran out? Die-hard horror devotees probably breezed right through this challenge, while those who prefer milder content might have been instantly stumped. Share this quiz with your friends to crown the ultimate (and fastest) horror film buff!

HORROR FILMS

Freddy Krueger From 'A Nightmare On Elm Street' | Hulton Archive/GettyImages

Stephen King once said, "If movies are the dreams of the mass culture... horror movies are the nightmares,” and that couldn’t be more accurate.

According to York University, horror films are "centered around the dark side of life, the forbidden and strange, unexplainable events." These movies were made to frighten us and heighten our fears, but what scares us as a society has changed each decade. The 1920s gave us spooky creatures like Nosferatu; the ‘30s gave us Frankenstein, and Poltergeist was released when people began to reflect more intently on the "unknown."

In recent years, horror has turned its attention to madness, worldwide diseases, technology anxieties, and apocalyptic fears.

While we all have different nightmares and things that terrify us, horror films tend to follow these general formats. Some horror films are so brilliantly crafted they're forever cemented in pop culture as classics.

CLASSIC SPOOKY-SEASON FAVORITES

Tristan Fewings/GettyImages

Halloween, a quintessential slasher film, follows the disturbed Michael Myers as he puts on a scary mask and terrorizes the citizens of Haddonfield, Illinois. Even if you’ve never experienced Laurie Strode’s sheer panic on screen, you likely recognize the film’s legendary title, and maybe even a few images from it.

Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street, two films that continue to inspire Halloween costumes year after year, are more examples of vintage slasher horror.

Paranormal Activity is another modern classic, but instead of slasher, it falls in the paranormal category. The film unfolds as video camera footage documenting unsettling events in a young couple’s house. When the disturbances become violent, demonic forces are blamed. The film is the literal definition of a jump scare, and it was so popular that six more films were made.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE HORROR FILM?

&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h2&amp;amp;amp;gt;Chose Your Favorite Horror Film&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h2&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Paranormal Activity&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Halloween &amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Friday the 13th&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;The Blair Witch Project&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Texas Chainsaw Massacre&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Night of the Living Dead&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Rosemary&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;s Baby&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Nightmare on Elm Street&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Child&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;s Play&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;An American Werewolf in London&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;

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