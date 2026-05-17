Quiz: How Well Do You Know the Lyrics to "Hotel California"?

“Hotel California” is an easy song to get lost in. Don Felder’s opening guitar immediately invites the listener into a trance, but it’s the song’s lyrics that really build the dreamlike, labyrinthine setting that the track is known for.

By the time Don Henley sings “on a dark desert highway,” you just might already feel like you’re driving through some barren landscape, pulled by an inexplicable force towards a mysterious light in the distance that might spell your doom or your salvation. But how well do you really know your way around the hotel you can check out of anytime you like, but can never leave? Find out with the quiz below.

What Inspired “Hotel California”

Ever since its release in 1967, “Hotel California” has been generating speculation and analysis. In truth, even some of its creators aren’t quite sure about what, exactly, the song means. “Everybody wants to know what that song was about, and we don’t know,” Glenn Frey said bluntly in a BBC interview.

In part, he said, the song was influenced by a book: John Fowles’ The Magus. He and Don Henley began the song by creating a montage of images, Frey said, and the book helped them expand the scope of their vision.

“It was just one shot to the next—a picture of a guy on the highway, a picture of the hotel, the guy walks in, the door opens, strange people,” Frey said of the initial vision for the song. “We take this guy and make him like a character in The Magus, where every time he walks through a door, there’s a new version of reality. We decided to create something strange, just to see if we could do it. And then a lot was read into it—a lot more than probably exists. I think we achieved perfect ambiguity.”

In another interview on NBC, Frey said he and Don Henley had aimed to create something “that was sort of like an episode of the Twilight Zone.” Undoubtedly they succeeded, as the song’s lyrics are a twisty journey through a liminal realm that seems to linger somewhere between Hollywood and purgatory.

The song was written while the band was staying at a rented house in Malibu. Felder created the instrumental first one July afternoon, and then gave it to Henley and Frey. According to Felder, the song’s subject matter was influenced by the band’s experience driving into Los Angeles at night.

“Nobody was from California, and if you drive into L.A. at night you can just see this glow on the horizon of lights, and the images that start running through your head of Hollywood and all the dreams that you have, and so it was kind of about that,” Felder recalled to Howard Stern in a 2008 interview.

Meanwhile, according to Henley, the song was a commentary on the American dream and the indulgences of fame. “It's basically a song about the dark underbelly of the American dream and excess in America, which is something we knew a lot about,” Henley said on 60 Minutes.

He also told Rolling Stone that the song touched on themes of class, indulgence, and commodification. “We were all middle-class kids from the Midwest. 'Hotel California' was our interpretation of the high life in L.A. Some of the wilder interpretations of the song have been amazing,” he said. “It was really about the excesses of American culture and certain girls we knew. But it was really also about the uneasy balance between art and commerce.”

Fans certainly have taken the song and run with it, with some connecting the Hotel California itself to rehab centers, asylums, fame, hell, and the afterlife. Yet the song’s prismatic array of possible meanings has certainly helped it become one of the most legendary rock songs ever made—a fact that, ironically, helped its creators to forever solidify their position in the world of mega-fame that its lyrics call into question.

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