There are so many Christmas songs out there we hear each year, and you likely have your favorites. How well can you remember who sang them all? We’ve got a quiz that is sure to lead to you have all the best songs stuck in your head as you get ready for the holiday season.

&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;“Last Christmas”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;The Beatles&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Justin Bieber&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Wham!&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;The Ronettes&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;“Silver Bells”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Bing Crosby and Carol Richards&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Idina Menzel and Michael Bublé&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;The Kinks&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;“Thank God It’s Christmas”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;U2&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Queen&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Stevie Wonder&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Darlene Love&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;“Blue Christmas”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Kate Bush&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Bruce Springsteen&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Elvis Presley&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Tony Bennett&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;“Joy to the World”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Luciano Pavarotti&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Ariana Grande&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Sabrina Carpenter&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Nat King Cole&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;“The Little Drummer Boy”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Bing Crosby and David Bowie&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Sia&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Elvis Presley&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Britney Spears&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;“2000 Miles”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;The Proclaimers&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Darlene Love&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;The Waitresses&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;The Pretenders&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;“Merry Xmas Everybody”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Slade&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Dolly Parton&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Gene Autry&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Destiny’s Child&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;

Did you get all eight right? If you did, you’re a real Christmas music fan! Don’t worry if you didn’t. Now is a great time to put the songs on and find out what you missed. Don’t forget to share this quiz with your friends to see how well they do.

You Know It’s Christmas When You Hear These Songs

Every holiday season, a familiar soundtrack takes over the airwaves. Whether you’re walking into a department store or you put the radio on in the car, you’ll find specific mid-century crooner classics and modern pop tracks playing on repeat. Of course, you have your own playlists, and many of these are going to be on your list, as well as some popular banned Christmas classics.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey is one of the most popular. Everyone knows the beginning of the track, and it’s one of those you either love or hate at this point. The 1994 smash hit brings a blend of ‘90s nostalgia and modern pop, capturing the joy and longing of the season. It’s dominated global charts year after year, cementing Carey as the Queen of Christmas.

10 years before that, Wham! captured our hearts with “Last Christmas.” It brought a melancholic tale of unrequited love with an irresistible and catchy melody, and you just can’t help but sing along. It’s still a global favorite for many people.

We can go even further, though, with Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas” still standing out as a best-seller. Recorded in 1942, Crosby’s soothing baritone and nostalgic longing for a peaceful winter landscape have established the blueprint for modern holiday music. Nat King Cole’s warm “The Christmas Song” is another that captures the nostalgia and coziness of the season.

Sometimes, you need something upbeat and fun, and that’s what Brenda Lee offered with “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” It’s hard to believe she was just 13 when she recorded the track in 1958. Those vocals are powerful and get everyone dancing at a Christmas party. Then there’s “Jingle Bell Rock” from Bobby Helms, which you just can’t help but bop your head along to.

If you love to test your music knowledge, make sure you bookmark the Mental Floss quiz page for more challenges.