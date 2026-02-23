Quiz: Can You Name These ‘80s Movies From Their Taglines?

Some elements of the best 1980s movies are iconic, and you’ll immediately be able to tell where they come from. It could be the hat from Indiana Jones, or it’s a particular room number that makes you think of The Shining. What about the taglines, though? How well do you know them from all your favorite movies from the ‘80s? We have a quiz to test your knowledge:

How well did you do? Getting 10/10 on this one wasn’t going to be easy, so if you did manage it, we’re impressed. Don’t forget to share the quiz with your friends, so you can all test your knowledge.

When you think of the 1980s, there are specific movies that will always stand out. You’ll think of them before you consider any others, and there are certain tracks that will make you think of them. Let’s think of Back to the Future, with “The Power of Love” being the song that everyone connects back to it, or “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” when it comes to The Breakfast Club.

It’s not always tracks that you’ll hear on the radio, either. Some of the songs were written specifically for the movies, with the likes of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark quickly standing out for many.

Then there are the quotes that come from the movies. I start with “Yippee Ki-yay…” and you’ll immediately think of Die Hard. “Here’s Johnny” is one of the first quotes people will think of when it comes to The Shining, and you can’t think of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial without thinking about calling home.

However, when it comes to taglines, it’s a little harder to remember which movie they belong to. Especially some of the more obscure ones. Taglines are slogans, and some have certainly helped to make movies of the classic era stand out and define them, but some can seem like they belong to other movies.

Sure, there are some like “Who you gonna call?” that you immediately recall, but what about “The thing that won’t die, in the nightmare that won’t end?” When you see the word “nightmare,” you probably think A Nightmare on Elm Street, but that’s not right.

