Quiz: Can You Name All 30 Disney Movies By Their Taglines?

Some movie taglines are much more memorable than others. Sci-fi fans will always remember “In space, no one can hear you scream” as the tagline for Alien, while “An offer you can’t refuse” is synonymous with The Godfather. But what about Disney movies? There aren’t too many iconic taglines when it comes to these iconic films. Test your knowledge with the quiz below:

Were you able to get all 30 correct within the six-minute timeframe? Some of the taglines are much more obvious than others, especially when they use memorable lines from the movies. Others, on the other hand, are a bit more vague.

You may not remember Disney taglines as much as you remember Disney quotes, which have touched hearts across the globe for decades. Whether Cinderella’s “A dream is a wish your heart makes” is your favorite or The Nightmare Before Christmas’s “Just because I cannot see it doesn’t mean I can’t believe it” inspires you, we all have select movie lines that make us feel all warm and fuzzy.

Disney Quotes Make an Impact

Of course, Disney movies aim to teach viewers a life lesson, while also inspiring you to be a better person who makes a positive impact on those around you. The traditional “good vs. evil” theme is seen across Disney titles, encouraging people to do the right thing, even when that isn’t the easiest thing to do. Because of this, we’ve gotten a long list of impactful Disney quotes that remind us to be the best versions of ourselves.

Many Disney fans have gone so far as to get quotes from the movies tattooed on them, with lines like “True beauty is found within” from Beauty and the Beast and “Hakuna Matata” from The Lion King making short and sweet mantras, perfect for ink.

While we might not be rushing to get Disney taglines tattooed on our skin, these taglines have done a great job inviting people in to see the movies, spreading the love and joy of the House of Mouse with the world. Disney might be over a century old, but they haven’t lost their spark when it comes to great writing—taglines and scripts included.

