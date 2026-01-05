Quiz: Only the Biggest Disney Fans Can Name All 10 of These 1940s Movies

If you’re a fan of Disney, there’s no doubting you know all of the most popular and the most impactful releases. From the first animated feature film back in 1937, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, all the way to 2025’s big box office success, Zootopia 2, there’s a seemingly endless supply of Disney movies to learn about and enjoy. But when it comes to the 1940s specifically, how much do you know? Take our quiz below to find out!

So, how’d you do? Can you consider yourself an expert on 1940s Disney? While this decade gave us iconic movies such as Bambi, Pinocchio, Fantasia, and Dumbo, it also produced some lesser-known gems that perhaps you’ve only seen once—if at all. Pat yourself on the back if you got a high score!

1940’s Disney Left a Legacy

Out of all the Disney movies of the 1940s, Bambi is one that still stands out as one of the most heartbreaking Disney movies of all time. It’s been over 80 years since the movie was released, and it’s often cited as one of the most upsetting kids’ movies ever made. Of course, that’s because of the death of Bambi’s mom.

But, as with many Disney movies, the original story of Bambi was much darker than the version we saw on our TVs growing up. The film was loosely based on the novel Bambi: A Life in the Woods by Felix Salten, which was not intended for children.

And while Walt Disney’s own daughter protested against killing off Bambi’s mother, the storyline was included, and has been making viewers—children and adults—cry all over the world for decades. The film has a 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, with TV Guide calling it a “brilliantly animated, heart-tugging parable.”

Though we consider Bambi a classic today, the reception of the film at the time of its release was actually mixed. It wasn’t until years later that critics and audiences would understand the importance of the film, from the devastating yet beautiful storyline to the impressive animation.

As of 2011, Bambi is one of the Disney movies included in the Library of Congress’s National Film Registry, along with classics such as Snow White, The Lion King, and Sleeping Beauty, in addition to other 1940s releases, including Dumbo and Pinocchio.

