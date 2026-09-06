Quiz: We Bet You Can't Name All the Countries Expected to Have the Largest Populations in 2050

The world’s population has grown dramatically over the past several centuries, rising from one billion in 1800 to over eight billion today. The global population is estimated to continue growing until around 2080, per the United Nations, when it is expected to peak at around 10.3 billion before declining slightly. Not all this population growth has occurred equally, though, with some countries experiencing much larger population growth than others, and this will continue to be a theme in the coming decades.

Which countries are expected to have the largest populations in 2050? Take your best guess in the quiz below.

How many did you get right? Were you surprised at these projections, or are you a population expert? Read on to learn more about the past, present, and future of the human population.

The world’s population, now and then

Crowd of miniature people gathering in the sun | TIMDAVIDCOLLECTION / Shutterstock

As of 2026, the most populous country in the world is India, with 1.47 billion people. That’s followed by China, with 1.41 billion. After that comes the United States, which has 349 million people. Indonesia is next, with nearly 288 million people. That’s followed by Pakistan, with 259 million people, and Nigeria, with 240 million.

To put things into perspective, China’s population was just 560 million in 1950—less than half of its current population. The U.S.’s population has also more than doubled since 1950, when it had around 151 million people.

This explosion in population growth has to do with better sanitation, medicine, and dietary improvements, among other factors, which have led to significant increases in life expectancy over the years. As of 2026, the average life expectancy in both the U.S. and China is 79. In 1950, the average life expectancy in the U.S. was 68, while at the same time, the average life expectancy in China was 43. Meanwhile, the global average life expectancy at birth was just 32 in 1900.

The future of population rates

People standing next to declining red graph | Andrii Yalanskyi / Shutterstock

As seen in the quiz above, India, China, and the U.S. are expected to keep their spots as the most populous countries on Earth over the next 25 years. However, India’s population is expected to increase by some 220 million people, while China’s is expected to decrease by roughly 150 million people.

Russia’s population is also expected to decrease from 143 million to just under 130 million, and Japan’s population is expected to shrink from 122 million to 107 million. Simultaneously, African countries are expected to see the fastest population growth of any continent, with countries like Niger and Angola expected to double in size by 2054.

Fertility rates have declined in some places in recent decades, with women bearing an average of one less child than they did in 1990 worldwide, meaning that the number of people 65 and over may surpass the number of people under 18 before the end of the century. Both China and the United States have particularly low fertility rates, with China’s hovering around 1 in 2023 and the U.S. being around 1.6. India’s fertility rate has also decreased in recent years, dropping to 1.9 in 2026.

Ultimately, all the above projections about population are just estimates that don't account for the uncertain nature of the future. Between 2030 and 2050, climate change is expected to cause some 250,000 deaths per year from malnutrition, heat stress, and climate-related diseases. Additionally, immigration is expected to be the largest driver of population growth in 52 countries in the coming decades, including the U.S., Canada, and Australia.