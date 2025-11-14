Quiz: Can You Name the Country From Its Capital City?

So many world events are happening today, bringing both joy and grief. Maybe you’ve heard about a location in the news and thought, “Where is that?” Or, you just want to brush up on those geography skills to get extra credit with your teacher. In either case, you’re in the right place!

We can keep up with current events and still have a bit of fun with it, because if we don’t make it fun, it can become too overwhelming. We’ve taken countries that have been in the news recently and made a trivia game out of them. There, you have a hint to help you out. Now, do you think you can match all of the countries with their capitals?

Were you able to score a 10/10? Did you peek at the world news to see which countries were being discussed? I won’t tell if you don’t! If you need to study up on countries and capitals, you can always pull out your 8th-grade geography book. Or just check out our other quizzes to see if your trivia knowledge is better stored in other topics.

Ways to Reduce News Anxiety

Just as we made this quiz out of countries that have been in the news, it’s important to find ways to reduce the anxiety caused by current events. Natural disasters, war, crime, and other terrible headlines can impact us more than we realize. While it’s good to be informed, it’s also important to take care of our mental health.

According to Baylor Scott & White Health, making plans you can look forward to or doing relaxing hobbies can help decrease news-related anxiety and depression. So, taking lighthearted quizzes totally counts! Also, try to limit your news intake by avoiding doomscrolling and setting a time limit on reading news stories. Get off of social media and take time to reflect or meditate. Bonus points if you get outside to do so!

We may not be able to change the world all at once, but we can change the world around us in how we consume the media out there. When in doubt, make sure to turn to your loved ones and real-life connections to see the positives that exist throughout the globe. If you're interested in mental health, be sure to check out the section we’ve dedicated to it on Mental Floss.