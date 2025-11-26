Mental Floss

Quiz: Can You Name the Disney Movie by the Animal?

Some of the best Disney movies at least feature a few animals as side characters, while others star animals.
ByNatalie Zamora|
Stitch from ‘Lilo & Stitch’
Stitch from ‘Lilo & Stitch’ | © 2025 Disney Enterprises, Inc. 

There are so many elements to love about Disney, but one thing the fandom can agree on is how much we appreciate its wholesomeness. Most Disney movies are made for the whole family, meaning while they entertain and educate children, they also strike a chord with adults and make them feel all warm and fuzzy. Part of that is because of its characters, including inspirational heroes and sweet animals you can’t help but fall in love with. Take our trivia quiz on Disney animals:

How’d you score? If you got a 10/10, we’re impressed! Some of these are deep cuts, while others are questions every Disney fan should know the answer to.

Whether it’s a Disney classic from 1950 like Cinderella, or a recent favorite like 2024’s Mufasa: The Lion King, we can count on Disney family movies to include—or even star—wonderful animals. From loyal pets who show our main characters support to heroic animals who rule their kingdom, the House of Mouse gives us so many reasons to love animals. As if we needed another reason.

More Disney Quizzes:

Most Popular Disney Characters on the Internet

Earlier this year, 1000 Mines (as reported by Every Movie Has a Lesson) collected and analyzed data across Google, Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Pinterest in order to determine the most popular Disney characters.

The top 10 consisted of a few obvious favorites along with a couple of surprises. Also of note is that it features several Disney princesses, proving fans still love the timeless characters. See the top 10 list below:

Rank

Character

Google Search Volume (Average Monthly)

Social Mentions

YouTube Views (Estimation)

Popularity Score (Out of 100)

1

Moana

1,000,000

18,620,200

3,400,000,000

90.29

2

Snow White

1,220,000

15,342,800

550,000,000

83.84

3

Elsa

246,000

11,715,200

3,900,000,000

79.73

4

Mickey Mouse

550,000

27,603,500

221,000,000

77.45

5

Stitch

823,000

76,164,100

15,100,000

73.88

6

Anna

74,000

8,875,800

5,400,000,000

71.97

7

Aladdin

301,000

9,658,300

385,000,000

71.42

8

Minnie Mouse

246,000

19,525,400

239,500,000

71.08

9

Mulan

246,000

7,984,300

353,000,000

69.00

10

Cinderella

450,000

12,179,490

78,500,000

68.90

Did your favorite make the list?

This data was collected from May 2024 to April 2025. It’s important to note that recency bias likely comes into play for the data; when a new movie comes out, more people are going to be talking about the characters. But it’s fun to see a few timeless names on the list, like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, two characters who are synonymous with Disney.

As for animals, three ended up on this top 10 list: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Stitch. Considering the live-action Lilo & Stitch hit theaters in May 2025, that’s not surprising—especially because the remake turned out to be divisive.

Whether your favorite Disney character is an animal, human, or somewhere in between, Disney offers us plenty of great ones to choose from.

Keep up with Mental Floss’s quiz section for more Disney trivia and other challenges.

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Home/QUIZZES