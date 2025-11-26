Quiz: Can You Name the Disney Movie by the Animal?

There are so many elements to love about Disney, but one thing the fandom can agree on is how much we appreciate its wholesomeness. Most Disney movies are made for the whole family, meaning while they entertain and educate children, they also strike a chord with adults and make them feel all warm and fuzzy. Part of that is because of its characters, including inspirational heroes and sweet animals you can’t help but fall in love with. Take our trivia quiz on Disney animals:

How’d you score? If you got a 10/10, we’re impressed! Some of these are deep cuts, while others are questions every Disney fan should know the answer to.

Whether it’s a Disney classic from 1950 like Cinderella, or a recent favorite like 2024’s Mufasa: The Lion King, we can count on Disney family movies to include—or even star—wonderful animals. From loyal pets who show our main characters support to heroic animals who rule their kingdom, the House of Mouse gives us so many reasons to love animals. As if we needed another reason.

Most Popular Disney Characters on the Internet

Earlier this year, 1000 Mines (as reported by Every Movie Has a Lesson) collected and analyzed data across Google, Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Pinterest in order to determine the most popular Disney characters.

The top 10 consisted of a few obvious favorites along with a couple of surprises. Also of note is that it features several Disney princesses, proving fans still love the timeless characters. See the top 10 list below:

Rank Character Google Search Volume (Average Monthly) Social Mentions YouTube Views (Estimation) Popularity Score (Out of 100) 1 Moana 1,000,000 18,620,200 3,400,000,000 90.29 2 Snow White 1,220,000 15,342,800 550,000,000 83.84 3 Elsa 246,000 11,715,200 3,900,000,000 79.73 4 Mickey Mouse 550,000 27,603,500 221,000,000 77.45 5 Stitch 823,000 76,164,100 15,100,000 73.88 6 Anna 74,000 8,875,800 5,400,000,000 71.97 7 Aladdin 301,000 9,658,300 385,000,000 71.42 8 Minnie Mouse 246,000 19,525,400 239,500,000 71.08 9 Mulan 246,000 7,984,300 353,000,000 69.00 10 Cinderella 450,000 12,179,490 78,500,000 68.90

Did your favorite make the list?

This data was collected from May 2024 to April 2025. It’s important to note that recency bias likely comes into play for the data; when a new movie comes out, more people are going to be talking about the characters. But it’s fun to see a few timeless names on the list, like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, two characters who are synonymous with Disney.

As for animals, three ended up on this top 10 list: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Stitch. Considering the live-action Lilo & Stitch hit theaters in May 2025, that’s not surprising—especially because the remake turned out to be divisive.

Whether your favorite Disney character is an animal, human, or somewhere in between, Disney offers us plenty of great ones to choose from.

