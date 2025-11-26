Quiz: Can You Name the Disney Movie by the Animal?

There are so many elements to love about Disney, but one thing the fandom can agree on is how much we appreciate its wholesomeness. Most Disney movies are made for the whole family, meaning while they entertain and educate children, they also strike a chord with adults and make them feel all warm and fuzzy. Part of that is because of its characters, including inspirational heroes and sweet animals you can’t help but fall in love with. Take our trivia quiz on Disney animals:
How’d you score? If you got a 10/10, we’re impressed! Some of these are deep cuts, while others are questions every Disney fan should know the answer to.
Whether it’s a Disney classic from 1950 like Cinderella, or a recent favorite like 2024’s Mufasa: The Lion King, we can count on Disney family movies to include—or even star—wonderful animals. From loyal pets who show our main characters support to heroic animals who rule their kingdom, the House of Mouse gives us so many reasons to love animals. As if we needed another reason.
More Disney Quizzes:
Most Popular Disney Characters on the Internet
Earlier this year, 1000 Mines (as reported by Every Movie Has a Lesson) collected and analyzed data across Google, Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Pinterest in order to determine the most popular Disney characters.
The top 10 consisted of a few obvious favorites along with a couple of surprises. Also of note is that it features several Disney princesses, proving fans still love the timeless characters. See the top 10 list below:
Rank
Character
Google Search Volume (Average Monthly)
Social Mentions
YouTube Views (Estimation)
Popularity Score (Out of 100)
1
Moana
1,000,000
18,620,200
3,400,000,000
90.29
2
Snow White
1,220,000
15,342,800
550,000,000
83.84
3
Elsa
246,000
11,715,200
3,900,000,000
79.73
4
Mickey Mouse
550,000
27,603,500
221,000,000
77.45
5
Stitch
823,000
76,164,100
15,100,000
73.88
6
Anna
74,000
8,875,800
5,400,000,000
71.97
7
Aladdin
301,000
9,658,300
385,000,000
71.42
8
Minnie Mouse
246,000
19,525,400
239,500,000
71.08
9
Mulan
246,000
7,984,300
353,000,000
69.00
10
Cinderella
450,000
12,179,490
78,500,000
68.90
Did your favorite make the list?
This data was collected from May 2024 to April 2025. It’s important to note that recency bias likely comes into play for the data; when a new movie comes out, more people are going to be talking about the characters. But it’s fun to see a few timeless names on the list, like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, two characters who are synonymous with Disney.
As for animals, three ended up on this top 10 list: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Stitch. Considering the live-action Lilo & Stitch hit theaters in May 2025, that’s not surprising—especially because the remake turned out to be divisive.
Whether your favorite Disney character is an animal, human, or somewhere in between, Disney offers us plenty of great ones to choose from.
Keep up with Mental Floss’s quiz section for more Disney trivia and other challenges.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations