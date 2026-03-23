Quiz: Can You Name the Disney Movie Based on the Parents Guide?

When it comes to Disney movies, you probably don’t second-guess showing them to your children. Disney movies are made for the whole family, right? That’s true, but there are some elements of these titles that could disturb very young kids. From curses and deaths to kisses and innuendos, not all Disney movies have perfectly appropriate plot points, and some parents might want to shield their kids from that.

If you’re responsible for a child, you might frequent IMDb’s “Parents Guide” section, a place where adults can add content warnings for movies and shows that might not be appropriate for children. If you’re a Disney expert, test your knowledge by matching the movie to the parents guide entry:

Could you get all 24 correct in seven minutes or less? If so, we’re impressed! While some give away the movie by including a name or two, others are much more vague. And though these aren’t inappropriate for adults, they might be outside of what parents want to show their children—even if they don’t fully understand what’s going on!

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Going back through the history of Disney, there have been hidden inappropriate comments, jokes, and even visuals over the years. Many Disney fans have pointed these out, with things like the suggestive artwork on the original Little Mermaid VHS tape going viral. Other elements have gone more unnoticed, with eagle-eyed viewers pointing out these NSFW moments online.

Inappropriate Moments in Disney Movies

Of course, it’s up to every parent to decide what’s appropriate and what’s not for their kids to watch, but there have definitely been many questionable moments throughout Disney films and TV shows. This is especially true when it comes to crude jokes that young viewers probably just don’t understand.

For example, in Mulan, Mushu tells the titular character that he can see “straight through” her armor before looking straight at her breasts. Very young audiences probably have no idea what Mushu is suggesting, but it’s difficult to say at what exact age the joke would click.

There are plenty of sexual innuendos throughout Disney movies, along with particularly flirty moments from suggestive characters. Take The Great Mouse Detective, for instance. The 1986 animated movie went as far as to include a burlesque-inspired dance scene featuring multiple female mice. Additionally, in Aladdin, the titular character spends time in what appears to be a brothel.

While recent Disney movies may seem a little less cheeky than the ones we grew up with, it’s still easy to find the stray innuendo here and there, even if your child has no idea what they’re talking about.

You can find more Disney quizzes—and trivia on other topics—on Mental Floss’s quiz page.

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