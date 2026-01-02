Quiz: How Fast Can You Name These Disney Movies of the Early 2000s?

When it comes to Disney movies, it’s safe to say we’re all pretty biased. Because people grew up watching these films, the era of your childhood typically becomes your favorite era of Disney. It could also be the case that the years your own child grew up could be your favorite Disney decade, too. It’s all about when we had the most impactful moments that now give us so much nostalgia.

If you grew up in the ‘90s or 2000s, we bet you’ll score a 10/10 on this quiz:

How’d you do? Were you able to get a perfect score? For those who have seen early 2000s Disney movies, we bet the quiz was very easy. But if you didn’t, it might’ve been much more challenging. If you were to quiz me on current Disney movies, there’s no way I’d be able to guess them correctly. But Disney movies of the ‘90s and 2000s, when I was growing up? That’d be a breeze.

The Nostalgia of Disney

While the 1990s may have brought us the best Disney movies of all time, I also love the 2000s era, simply because I was a kid at this time. The power of nostalgia is undeniably strong, which is why many people love rewatching movies and TV shows they enjoyed as kids.

Though “Disney Adults” often face criticism, it’s easy to understand why grown-ups still love indulging in Disney. As reported by Light On Anxiety, the reliability of feel-good content from Disney provides a sense of relief during adulthood, when other parts of life can be difficult and stressful. And when we’ve seen the same movie multiple times, it turns into very low-risk entertainment that we can enjoy with a comfortable familiarity.

And, of course, when these movies bring back memories of our childhood—when, typically, things were simpler—that’s a foolproof way to find comfort. One frequent Disney World visitor, James Demetriades, explained his love for Disney to NPR, stating, “As an adult, it’s about having that escape and having those pieces of nostalgia that you can go back to.”

While Disney movies might not be the most challenging or unique, they make us feel good inside. And sometimes, that’s all you’re looking for out of entertainment.

What is your favorite era of Disney movies?

