Quiz: How Quickly Can You Name These Disney Movies With One-Word Titles?

Disney movies tell epic tales of unlikely heroes, grand wishes coming true, and inspiring journeys. Whether the story is about an ambitious princess or a cunning peasant—or somewhere in between—Disney movies grip us with their characters, plot points, and sometimes even songs. Many Disney movies, because they follow one central character, have one-word titles. Others are because just one word can encapsulate the story. Take our quiz to test your knowledge of these films:

Were you able to get a perfect score? Now how about your speed? Some of these questions might be very easy for big Disney fans, but how fast were you able to select the answers?

The Titles of Disney Movies

From Cinderella and Bambi to Aladdin and Mulan, many Disney movies have one-word titles to prove how important their protagonists are. In other cases, the story can be summed up in one word without giving away the whole plot. Up, for example, comes to mind.

Yes, Up follows a widower named Carl who travels “up” into the sky with his house on balloons, but if you’ve seen the movie, you’ll know the story is much deeper than that.

On the flip side, some Disney movies have very long titles. These titles typically share more about the characters’ journey to tease an adventure coming. Take The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad or The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, for example. These movies might not follow their protagonists’ full lives, but they follow the exciting adventures they embark on.

And, of course, once we get into sequel territory, Disney movie names are longer by nature. Aladdin turns into The Return of Jafar and Aladdin and the King of Thieves, and The Lion King leads into The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride. To keep audiences coming back to the same set of characters, Disney sometimes has to add more to the titles to draw them in.

More recently, however, Disney has opted to keep sequel titles simple—and it seems to be working. Zooptopia 2 premiered in 2025 and became Hollywood’s highest-grossing animated film of all time, breaking a record that 2024’s Inside Out 2 had made. Both sequels were highly anticipated after the success of their predecessors, so perhaps a complicated title just wasn’t needed.

We’ll be getting a couple of new Disney movies this year with one-word titles, including the live-action Moana, hitting theaters this summer, and an original film called Hexed, coming out in November.

We might not think twice about Disney movie titles when they’re marketed or released, but they can convey more than you might realize.

