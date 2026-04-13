Quiz: Can You Name the Disney Song From Just One Lyric Alone?

If we gave you the lyric to the chorus of a Disney song, you’d guess it right away. Many of these tracks have become iconic, after all. However, what about a random lyric within the song? How well can you guess the song then? Why not test your knowledge with our quiz?
How did you do? If you got 10/10, we’re impressed. Putting it together wasn’t easy, especially without the soundtrack playing along in the background! Why not share this with your friends and put together a playlist of all your favorite Disney songs?
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Favorite Disney Songs By the Generation
Each generation will have a Disney soundtrack that they listened on repeat. It all depends on what was in theaters and what was played the most as they grew up. Then there are the Disney classics that continue to stand the test of time. After all, it’s probably not surprising that Gen Z-ers love “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” from The Lion King. It remains catchy and timeless.
However, for millennials, there is a popular early ‘00s movie that stands out instead. This was the era of the best live-action Disney star movies, with Hilary Duff standing out for many. So, “What Dreams Are Made Of” will immediately come to mind for those in their 30s and early 40s.
There is one that hits, but probably for the wrong reasons. “It’s a Small World” comes up as a favorite song for many millennials, and that’s likely linked to nostalgia. Who didn’t ride the boat through this ride every time they went to one of the Disney Parks? It was a great ride for the entire family, but once you have that song stuck in your head, good luck getting it out!
Of course, there are two songs that stand out the most when it comes to a search by state, and they couldn’t be any further from each other! Around half of the country loves “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from the 1964 movie Mary Poppins, while the other half of the country will search for “Let It Go” from the 2013 movie Frozen. It just shows how a catchy tune can make all the difference, but there’s also an element of fun and nostalgia thrown in there.
Disney songs are important. There are very few movies without a song, especially for the lead character and the villain to sing. They help to continue the story through a new medium, giving children a chance to interact in a fresh way.
Continue to test your knowledge of Disney, music, and more with the Mental Floss quiz page.