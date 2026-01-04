Quiz: Can You Name the Iconic Film by Just One Piece of Dialogue?

Film history is rich with groundbreaking writers, directors, and actors, coming together to bring touching stories to life. Whether it’s a cheerful musical like 1952’s Singin’ in the Rain or a gripping thriller like 1991’s The Silence of the Lambs, we turn to movies to entertain, educate, and enlighten us. How well do you know the quotes in some of the most influential movies of all time? Take our quiz to find out:

Were you able to get a perfect score? If you got a 10/10, you’re an undeniable film expert! But if not, no worries. There are so many iconic movies throughout American history to enjoy. And that’s not even including the incredible international titles that have come out over the years. Take this as an opportunity to check them out.

Of course, when it comes to the best films of all time, we’re all biased in our opinions. But there are many movies that end up towards the top of most “best of” lists, ones that made an impact on not only film but the world at large, and are still relevant today.

The American Film Institute has published a list of “100 Greatest Movies of All Time,” with 1941’s Citizen Kane taking the No. 1 spot. That’s followed by The Godfather (1972), Casablanca (1942), Raging Bull (1980), and Singin’ in the Rain (1952) to round out the top 5.

The critics over at Time Out chose 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) as the best movie of all time, while Hollywood insiders went with The Godfather as part of a list for The Hollywood Reporter. On IMDb, where users get to vote, The Shawshank Redemption (1994) remains in the top spot, followed by The Godfather and The Dark Knight (2008).

Only 14 movies have an impressive 100% on Metacritic, including classics like The Godfather, Citizen Kane, and Casablanca, while over 400, perhaps surprisingly, have a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

No matter what movie you think is the best, film lovers can agree that it is a true privilege to get to keep enjoying stories like these.

