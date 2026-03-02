Quiz: How Quickly Can You Name the Jane Austen Character?

One of the aspects that made Jane Austen a master of her craft is the way she wrote her characters. They each feel so real and relatable. Rather than flat, two-dimensional characters, Austen's characters often remind you of someone you know, whether that's a good thing or not. If you think you can differentiate the unique personalities in Austen's works, take the quiz below to identify her realistic characters!

Were you able to characterize them all correctly? If you're interested in more Jane Austen trivia, or trivia in general, check out our quiz section. And if you do not wish to be thought of as "intolerably stupid," you should check out all our literature section has to offer.

Who hasn't dreamed of sitting with one of Austen's heroines, talking and laughing as friends do? That is the brilliance of the characters in each Jane Austen novel: they feel like actual people.

Greer Garson, Marsha Hunt, Mary Boland and Maureen O'Sullivan in 'Pride and Prejudice' | De Carvalho Collection/GettyImages

Austen’s Underrated Characters

If you were to ask who the best characters in Jane Austen's novels are, you would hear Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy plenty of times. But Austen has so many other characters that deserve some recognition for their qualities! Male leads like Colonel Brandon and Henry Tilney, and heroines like Anne Elliot and Jane Bennet, may not always be as popular, but they are exceptional in their own right.

Jane Bennet is reserved, holding her emotions close to her chest in Pride and Prejudice. She isn't as cynical as Elizabeth, but is still intelligent and markedly less reckless than any of her younger sisters. Jane is kind-hearted, and so many write her off as naive, but she has a quiet inner strength that actually makes her more mature. Her ability to see the good in others complements Charles Bingley's outlook, making them a happy couple.

Jane Austen Persuasion. | UniversalImagesGroup/GettyImages

Anne Elliot is the main character of Persuasion, and what makes her different than other Austen heroines is her maturity. She is not a young debutante, but a woman on the cusp of spinsterhood. Her story is one of regret in listening to others talk her out of love, but she has learned from that. She now knows her own mind better and does not allow her family members to tear her down. Her strength lies in her accountability for her choices and her honest care for others.

Underrated Heroes of Austen

Henry Tilney of Northanger Abbey is one of the biggest "green flag" men in all of Austen's novels. He is genuinely kind, though teasing, to Catherine and an incredible brother to Eleanor. Just knowing that he learned enough about fabrics and gowns to pick the best ones for his sister shows the depth of his care. His wisdom and voice of reason balance out Catherine's more dramatic tendencies, and his love of honesty is what draws him to Catherine.

'Sense and Sensibility' by | Culture Club/GettyImages

Colonel Brandon proves to be a better romantic partner than many other men in Austen's writings. Throughout Sense and Sensibility, he is a man of morality and integrity, defending women and treating them with care. Colonel Brandon does what is right, even if his actions could lead to scandal and gossip in the ton. He's not worried about others' opinions, but his own conscience.

