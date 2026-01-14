Quiz: Can You Name the Oscar Winner From One Line of Dialogue?

Whether it’s the Best Picture win or something to mark the creativity of the costumes or soundtrack, there have been hundreds of Oscar-winning movies over the years. Some of those winners have been more popular than others, while there are some that have left us scratching our heads. But just how well do you know the Oscar winners from a line of dialogue?

How did you do? Now is the time to share the quiz with your friends and see how great their movie trivia is. Sure, some of the lines immediately jump out at you, but there are some Oscar-winning movies on the list that you may not have realized actually won the Golden Statuette!

The Big 5 Oscar Categories

While there are plenty of categories at the Academy Awards, there are five that we all wait to see read out. Usually, Best Picture is held until last, but not always.

The Big 5 categories are:

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Screenplay

Did you know that only three movies have swept all five of those awards, and no, Titanic isn’t one of them! The first time it happened was back in 1934 with the movie It Happened One Night. Then it took more than 40 years for it to happen again, with One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest winning all five in 1975.

It didn’t take as long for the third time for it to happen, and the win went to a psychological horror, a genre that tends to be overlooked in the awards. The Silence of the Lambs deservedly won all five categories in 1991, and remains the most recent sweep.

There have been some close contenders, winning four of the Big 5. They are Gone with the Wind, Mrs. Miniver, Annie Hall, and, most recently, American Beauty. The one category they fell short on was either Best Actor or Best Actress. In fact, the first three saw Best Actor go to other movies, while American Beauty saw Annette Bening miss out on Best Actress as Hilary Swank took it for Boys Don’t Cry.

What’s even more surprising is that no movie since La La Land has even had the chance to win all five. It was the last movie to be nominated for all five, but it only achieved wins in the Best Actress and Best Director categories—although it would take home a number of other Oscars.

