Musicians have long been the subject of widespread fascination. That's partly because there's so much fascinating trivia about them, their antics, and the impact their music has had on the world.

But some stories truly are weirder than others. How much do you know about some of the strangest tales in music history? To test your knowledge, try out this quiz and match the music fact to its proper, if flabbergasting, conclusion:

How did you do? Are you a certified music trivia nerd, or do you need to brush up on your research? No matter how it went, read on to discover some more information about some of the most fascinating facts featured in the quiz above—but make sure you take it first before scrolling down to learn more about the answers.

Britney Spears's Music Was Really Used By the British Navy

Britney Spears onstage at her Las Vegas residency | Gabe Ginsberg/GettyImages

In 2013, members of the British Navy claimed that they were indeed using some of Britney Spears's hits on British ships to scare off Somali pirates. The reason? Her tracks were deemed the most likely to bother the pirates so that they'd leave.

"Her songs were chosen by the security team because they thought the pirates would hate them most. These guys can't stand Western culture or music, making Britney's hits perfect. As soon as the pirates get a blast of Britney, they move on as quickly as they can," Maritime Security Center spokesperson Rachel Owens told Metro.

The Notorious B.I.G., Jay Z, DMX, and Busta Rhymes Really Did All Go to the Same High School

Jay Z and Busta Rhymes | Carley Margolis/GettyImages

These superstars all attended George Westinghouse Career and Technical Education High School in New York City at around the same time and overlapped for a few years, and Jay Z even rap-battled Busta in the lunch room once. Apparently, Jay Z—who was two years older—won. "He was so ill and his arsenal was so long that he had more than what I did. I spit my one rap, and my tank was empty real fast. He came with two or three after that, and I was like, ’Here we go.’ But I gave it my best," Busta told MTV of the moment.

Jingle Bells does have unexpected origins

Black-and-white advertisement for J. Pierpoint's 'Jingle Bells' | Sheridan Libraries/Levy/Gado/GettyImages

It turns out that this iconic Christmas song actually may have been meant for Thanksgiving, not Christmas. The track is believed to have debuted in 1857 and was supposedly originally inspired by sleigh races that occurred in Massachusetts around Thanksgiving, according to a plaque in the city of Medford. However, there is also a plaque in Savannah, Georgia that suggests writer James Lord Pierpoint—who happens to be the uncle of financial mogul J. P. Morgan—wrote the song there. Regardless, if you listen to the lyrics, there's certainly no real mention of Christmas at all.

The band Hatebeak has a unique lead singer

A gray parrot at the Gaziantep Zoo | Anadolu/GettyImages

Parrots are well-known for their ability to repeat words and their occasional habit of dancing along to high-energy music. But did you know that one parrot fronts his own death metal band? This is Waldo, a gray parrot born in 1991 who is believed to be the first bird to ever lead a musical group when the band formed. Waldo performed alongside the humans Blake Harrison and Mark Sloan, and while the band's harsh sound isn't for everyone, Waldo's high-pitched shrieks certainly have acquired an audience.

The score of the Phantom of the Opera sequel was accidentally deleted

Black-and-white photo of Andrew Lloyd Webber with a cat on his piano | Michael Brennan/GettyImages

Cats love to climb on computers, as anyone with a cat and a computer knows. Andrew Lloyd Webber's kitten was no exception—only the poor cat likely didn't know he would destroy the score of the sequel to one of the most famous musicals ever while playing on its owner's computer keyboard.

"I was trying to write some new music; Otto got into the grand piano, jumped onto the computer, and destroyed the entire score for the new Phantom in one fell swoop," Webber told the London Daily Mail of the incident, explaining how his six-month-old cat managed to delete an entire early draft of the score for a sequel to Phantom of the Opera.

Still, Webber managed to redo what he had lost, and the result was Love Never Dies—though the musical received such negative reviews that one has to wonder if Otto was trying to do his owner a kindness.