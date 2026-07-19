Quiz: Only Millennials Can Name All 8 of These Nickelodeon Shows

The iconic "Nick-nick-nick, nick-nick-nick, nick... Nickelodeon" bumper was more than just a jingle; it was a call to action for an entire generation. The moment those catchy notes lit up our TV screens, we were already grabbing our favorite snack and rushing to the couch, ready for whichever show was up next and on deck (maybe even aboard the Flying Dutchman's Ship).

Nickelodeon in the '90s and early 2000s was peak childhood comedy. For many, it was the best way to spend a few hours after school or settle in on a rainy Saturday. These weren't just shows that passed the time; they were our childhood, packed with unforgettable one-liners we still quote today. Though many of these programs no longer air, they hold a special place in the hearts of millennials longing for simpler, Krabby Pattier times.

So, how many of these programs can you name from a single gif? The truth is, only millennials (and maybe some Zellenials) can name all eight of these Nickelodeon classics!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;TextEntry&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h2&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;What is the name of this show? &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h2&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;SpongeBob SquarePants&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;TextEntry&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;What is the name of this show?&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rocko&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;s Modern Life&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;TextEntry&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;What is the name of this show?&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Kenan &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Kel&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;TextEntry&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;What is the name of this show?&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Hey Arnold!&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;TextEntry&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;What is the name of this show?&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rugrats&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;TextEntry&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;What is the name of this show?&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Drake &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Josh&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;TextEntry&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;What is the name of this show?&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Ned&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;s Declassified School Survival Guide&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;TextEntry&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;What is the name of this show?&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Angry Beavers&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Which shows did you recognize? Some were easy, while others might’ve made you dig deep into your memory and hum a theme song or two before the title came to light. Share this quiz with your friends and see who deserves the crown of ultimate Nickelodeon fan!

Nickelodeon in the '90s

Nickelodeon in the '90s was nothing short of legendary. You really had to be there to catch masterpieces like Rugrats, Rocko's Modern Life, Hey Arnold!, and Kenan & Kel in their prime. While some of these shows wrapped up in the '90s, a few lived on into the early 2000s: CatDog, The Wild Thornberrys, The Amanda Show, and Rocket Power.

Some even lasted into the 2010s, like Figure It Out. And how could we forget SpongeBob SquarePants in his pineapple under the sea, still on air in 2026! These shows followed us from lazy weekends and after-school hangs to adulthood, where a little Nickelodeon nostalgia is always just a click away.

Nickelodeon in the 2000s

Nickelodeon in the 2000s felt much like '90s Nick, with many familiar shows still airing and a few new favorites joining the lineup. The Fairly OddParents, The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius, Drake & Josh, Danny Phantom, Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, Zoey 101, and iCarly were just some of the titles that took over our screens and captured our millennial hearts.

Many of these shows stuck with us into our teens and remained favorites through middle school and early high school days. Even now, we find joy in reliving the adventures of Zoey, Logan, Chase, and Quinn at Pacific Coast Academy, or following Ned, Moze, and Cookie as they create content for the pages of their survival guide in real time.

There's something deeply nostalgic about returning to these TV gems that etched themselves into our formative years. If you look closely enough, you can still see the spark of these classics flickering in the eyes of today's 30- and 40-somethings.

More Nostalgic Quizzes:

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