Quiz: Seriously, Only True Disney Adults Can Ace This Trivia

Disney adults sometimes receive flak for continuing to love “childish” things. But, as Walt Disney has been widely attributed with saying, “Laughter is timeless, imagination has no age, dreams are forever.” So, to take a leaf out of this book, we say that everyone should be allowed to love the things they do, even if it means they never grow up.

That said, if you’re looking to prove you have what it takes to be called a Disney adult, you’ve come to the right place. You have to know Disney like the back of Mickey’s glove to get these trivia questions correct. Think you have what it takes? Find out in the quiz below!

Did you get them all correct? Well, hot dog! You could be Yensid’s next apprentice with your trivia skills.

The stigma of being a Disney adult isn’t the only struggle fans of the House of Mouse must face. The price for the Disney brand has become increasingly high, leaving some to wonder if they are still getting enough value for their money.

Magic Comes With a Price

Disney Store in London | STEPHANE MOUCHMOUCHE/GettyImages

The Disney Store was once a favorite in malls, and the merchandise it offered was truly unique and of great quality. It offered a little slice of the happiest place on earth in your hometown, and that was magical. However, now that they have moved most of their sales online, it can feel less like a magical experience and more like just another business transaction.

Plus, you can often find unofficial Disney merchandise that’s just as cute and unique for less at places like Etsy.

Other places to find less expensive Disney merch are Her Universe, Cakeworthy, and Loungefly. These brands often have sales that allow fans to get bags and clothes for much cheaper than at the online Disney store. Her Universe especially has adorable dresses for adults that are sometimes half the cost of Disney store dresses. Also, you can Disney Bound, which is just putting together an outfit from your closet that will have you twinning with your favorite characters.

Price of the Parks

Tokyo Disneyland New Year Parade 2024 | Tomohiro Ohsumi/GettyImages

One of the most expensive parts of being a Disney fan is attending the theme parks. Disney continues raising prices in an effort to help control crowding, but it seems to have only made people upset.

There are even reports on social media that it now costs less to fly to Japan and visit Tokyo Disney park than to go to a stateside park. While this claim is a bit oversimplified and misses some of the nuances, it still shows that affordability is becoming a thing of the past for Disney.

While a lot of people still find a way to get to Disney parks, the cost has started to price people out of a Disney vacation. It makes it difficult for Disney fans who simply cannot afford to indulge in their fandom. And it’s unfair that being perceived as a true Disney fan is beginning to become limited to the wealthy. If we wish upon a star, will the magic of Disney become affordable to all?

