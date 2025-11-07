Quiz: Prove Your Disney Knowledge by Matching the Movie to the Quote

It’s hard to beat a great Disney movie. No matter how old we get, the comfort of watching a wholesome, fun film with a valuable message is just unbeatable. Whether you’re a certified Disney Adult or just love to feel nostalgic from time to time, we all enjoy Disney movies for different reasons. One thing, however, is universal: the lessons these movies teach stay with us for a lifetime.

Disney has brought us some of the most iconic quotes in movie history, especially when it comes to their classic animated titles. Think you remember the best lines? Take our quiz below to test your knowledge.

Were you able to get a perfect score? If you missed a few, don’t sweat it. Disney movies are so timeless that you could revisit your favorites at any time to brush up on your knowledge. No matter what age, there’s something for everyone in these wonderful films.

When it comes to Disney movies, we can all—mostly—agree how much we love them, but fans often debate which film is the best, which song is the best, and even which villain is the best. Here at Mental Floss, we’ve covered this data to provide you with some interesting analysis on Disney opinions.

Just like Disney movie quotes, the lyrics of the songs throughout the films are just as great. From teaching an important lesson to making a few jokes, it’s no wonder these tracks have become so beloved. Earlier this year, Google Trends analyzed its data of search queries in America to determine the most popular Disney songs by state. What might surprise you is that only two songs appeared on the list, meaning the country was almost unified on their most-searched tune.

Only two songs made it to this map. | Google Trends

“Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from Mary Poppins was the most-searched Disney song in nearly 30 states, while “Let it Go” from Frozen took over the remaining. These results really prove the ageless popularity of Disney, with the Mary Poppins track released back in 1964, and the Frozen song coming out 49 years later in 2013. Almost five decades later, and people still can’t stop listening to Disney songs.

Stay tuned to Mental Floss’s quiz section for more Disney trivia along with other fun topics.