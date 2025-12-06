Quiz: Only Real Disney Fans Can Quickly Match the Movie to Its Ending

Any casual fan can list off a handful of their favorite Disney movies easily, but how confident are you that you can prove your knowledge? From iconic characters to familiar tropes, Disney movies are some of the most recognizable of all time. But how many times have you watched all the way to the credits? Take our trivia quiz below to see if you can match the film with a description of its ending.

How quickly were you able to answer all 10? And did you get a perfect score? Share the quiz with your friends to see if they’re as big a fan as you are, and browse through more of Mental Floss’s Disney quizzes below.

More Disney Quizzes:

Add Mental Floss as a preferred news source!

Movie Endings Matter

Some Disney movie endings just hit harder than others. Whether there’s a bittersweet conclusion or a joyous reunion in the end, the characters always go through significant journeys throughout Disney films, leading them to learn a lesson by the credits. These films also teach valuable lessons to viewers, regardless of age.

It’s not surprising that we keep going back to the same Disney movies that had the most impact on us—whether for its meaning, music, or plot twists.

The animated movies that have reached “classic” status continue to entertain and educate new generations, and we don’t see that fact changing anytime soon. That’s why movies like The Lion King, Fantasia, Bambi, and Cinderella continue to be searched online each month. And those certainly have fantastic endings that leave a lasting impact.

Cinderella Castle in Walt Disney World | Roberto Machado Noa/GettyImages

On the other hand, just this year, one Disney movie came under fire for its ending, creating a debate amongst fans. Of course, that would be the Lilo & Stitch remake, which—spoiler alert!—changed the original ending to instead have Nani give up custody of Lilo.

Of course, in the 2002 animated version, the family gets to stick together (remember ohana?), so the switch-up with the 2025 release had many viewers scratching their heads out of both confusion and disappointment.

Whether you loved it or hated it, now that’s an ending you’d remember.

Keep taking our quizzes at Mental Floss and browse through our entertainment section for more movie and TV content.