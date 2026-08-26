Daily Trivia for August 26, 2026: How Sharp Is Your General Knowledge?

There’s only a few days left of August, and today, August 25, marks several big moments throughout history. From the first time one of the major American sports leagues was televised to the shocking Preppy Murder in New York City, there are plenty of tragedies and achievements to commemorate. How well do you know this day in history, though? Could you answer trivia questions all about the day?

There’s only one way to find out. We’ve kicked off our Trivia of the Day series here at Mental Floss, where we put our readers’ trivia expertise to the test. From “today in history” to general August and ending with general knowledge questions, we’ve got a little bit for everyone. We’ve made it to the middle of the workweek, so what better time to put your mind to the challenge?

August 26 Questions

August | Palto/GettyImages

We’re starting with arguably the toughest questions, testing your knowledge on what’s happened on August 26 in years past.

1. Which amendment to the U.S. Constitution was formally adopted on August 26, 1920, guaranteeing that voting rights could not be denied on account of sex?

2. Which major medieval battle fought on August 26, 1346, resulted in an English victory over France during the Hundred Years’ War?

3. Which World War I battle began on August 26, 1914, and resulted in a major German victory over Russia?

4. Which sports league was televised for the first time on August 26, 1939?

5. Which legendary broadcaster called the first televised MLB game on August 26, 1939?

6. Residents of which future U.S. state voted overwhelmingly in favor of statehood on August 26, 1958?

7. Which U.S. president received the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination on August 26, 1964?

8. Which German city hosted the Summer Olympics that opened on August 26, 1972?

9. Which song from the movie Grease, performed by Frankie Valli, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on August 26, 1978?

10. Which cardinal was elected pope on August 26, 1978, taking the name John Paul I?

General August Questions

August 2026 calendar | motionvectorart/GettyImages

How’d you do on those August 26 questions? A little tough, right? This next set of 10 questions should be a little bit easier, testing your knowledge on facts and historical moments for this month.

11. Which legendary jazz saxophonist nicknamed “Bird” was born on August 29, 1920?

12. Which three bright stars form the Summer Triangle, prominently visible on August evenings in the Northern Hemisphere?

13. Which South American country celebrates the beginning of its independence movement on August 10?

14. In which city were the Tate–LaBianca murders committed in August 1969?

15. Which two anarchists were executed in Massachusetts in August 1927 after a famously controversial trial?

16. Which famous American author of Moby-Dick was born on August 1, 1819?

17. Which inventor received a U.S. patent for the first successful escalator design on August 2, 1892?

18. Which legendary director of Psycho, Vertigo, and Rear Window was born August 13, 1899?

19. Which influential American writer and civil rights activist, author of The Fire Next Time, was born August 2, 1924?

20. Which actor famous for playing Davy Crockett on television was born August 16, 1924?

General Knowledge Questions

Quiz time | Tymofii Riabets/GettyImages

And finally, finish off with five totally random questions, putting your mind to the test one more time this Wednesday.

21. Which sea separates Europe and Africa?

22. What is the name of the fairy in Peter Pan?

23. Which artist is famous for painting The Persistence of Memory, featuring melting clocks?

24. Which organ in the human body produces insulin?

25. Which famous composer continued writing music after becoming largely deaf?

Answer Key

Find the answer key below to double-check your answers.

1. The 19th Amendment.

2. The Battle of Crécy.

3. The Battle of Tannenberg.

4. Major League Baseball.

5. Red Barber.

6. Alaska.

7. Lyndon B. Johnson.

8. Munich.

9. “Grease.”

10. Albino Luciani.

11. Charlie Parker.

12. Vega, Deneb, and Altair.

13. Ecuador.

14. Los Angeles, California.

15. Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti.

16. Herman Melville.

17. Jesse W. Reno.

18. Alfred Hitchcock.

19. James Baldwin.

20. Fess Parker.

21. The Mediterranean Sea.

22. Tinker Bell.

23. Salvador Dalí.

24. The pancreas.

25. Ludwig van Beethoven.

So, how’d you do? Were you able to get all 25 questions correct? If so, that’s seriously impressive, and you should consider yourself a trivia pro. Be sure to share our latest Trivia of the Day entry with your friends to see how they do. We’re sure you’ll earn bragging rights! While you wait for tomorrow’s set of new questions, be sure to browse the Mental Floss quiz page, where we challenge our readers daily with new challenges.