Daily Trivia for August 29, 2026: How Many Answers Do You Actually Know?

Look, we know, it’s the weekend. You may be slower to wake up on a Saturday, or you could be wanting to put your brain to rest. The weekends are traditionally a time to take a break from work, relax, or do something that makes you happy. But if you’re a trivia lover, putting your mind to the test is fun, even if it can get a bit difficult. This Saturday, August 29, we’re here to give you a quick mental workout to start your weekend on a strong note. Can you get all 25 questions correct?

We recently kicked off our Trivia of the Day series here at Mental Floss, going back in time to put our readers’ knowledge to the challenge on what happened on this day in history. August 29 is a notable date, as it saw Shays’s Rebellion take place in 1786, Hurricane Katrina touch down in 2005, and the death of Richard Jewell in 2007, to name a few events.

See how well you know your August 29 history, followed by general questions about the month, and ending with totally random questions to test your knowledge in a variety of different topics. You got this!

August 29 Questions

Ingrid Bergman | Bettmann/GettyImages

1. Which hurricane made landfall near New Orleans on August 29, 2005, causing catastrophic flooding?

2. Which British band played its final concert at San Francisco’s Candlestick Park on August 29, 1966?

3. Which jazz saxophonist nicknamed “Bird” was born on August 29, 1920?

4. Which English philosopher whose ideas about government influenced the American Revolution was born on August 29, 1632?

5. Which future U.S. senator and presidential candidate was born on August 29, 1936, and served as the Republican nominee for president in 2008?

6. Which Swedish actress who starred in Casablanca and Notorious was both born and died on August 29?

7. Which global streaming company was founded as a DVD-by-mail business on August 29, 1997?

8. Which international observance takes place every August 29 to raise awareness of the effects of nuclear weapons testing?

9. Which actress known for Glee and Broadway’s Funny Girl was born on August 29, 1986?

10. Which uprising by Massachusetts farmers began on August 29, 1786?

General August Questions

Lizzie Borden | Bettmann/GettyImages

11. Which singer known for hits including “Firework” released the album Teenage Dream in the U.S. in August 2010?

12. Which treaty signed on August 9, 1842, settled a long-running boundary dispute between the United States and British North America?

13. Which element was discovered in the Sun's spectrum during a solar eclipse on August 18, 1868, before it was found on Earth?

14. Which planet was photographed by Voyager 2 during its August 1989 encounter, the first and only spacecraft visit to the planet?

15. Which American inventor received a patent for the revolving door on August 7, 1888?

16. Which coming-of-age movie directed by George Lucas was released on August 11, 1973?

17. Which Pearl Jam debut album featuring “Alive,” “Even Flow,” and “Jeremy” was released on August 27, 1991?

18. August 1 is traditionally celebrated as Lammas Day, an old festival marking the beginning of what agricultural season?

19. Lizzie Borden was tried and acquitted for the August 4, 1892 murders of which relatives?

20. Which comedy starring Jonah Hill and Michael Cera as high school best friends was released in August 2007?

General Knowledge Questions

Machu Picchu Inca ruins | tobiasjo/GettyImages

21. What is the culinary name for snails served as a meal?

22. Which ancient civilization developed a writing system known as cuneiform?

23. Which country is home to the ancient city of Machu Picchu?

24. What is the chemical symbol for silver?

25. Which artist painted The Birth of Venus?

Answer Key

1. Hurricane Katrina.

2. The Beatles.

3. Charlie Parker.

4. John Locke.

5. John McCain.

6. Ingrid Bergman.

7. Netflix.

8. International Day Against Nuclear Tests.

9. Lea Michele.

10. Shays’s Rebellion.

11. Katy Perry.

12. The Webster-Ashburton Treaty.

13. Helium.

14. Neptune.

15. Theophilus Van Kannel.

16. American Graffiti.

17. Ten.

18. The harvest season.

19. Her father and stepmother.

20. Superbad.

21. Escargot.

22. The Sumerians.

23. Peru.

24. Ag.

25. Sandro Botticelli.

Were you able to get all 25 questions correct? If so, we’re impressed. The level of difficulty varied throughout the questions, keeping you on your toes this Saturday. Be sure to check back with us tomorrow for another entry of our Trivia of the Day series, and in the meantime browse the Mental Floss quiz page for more challenges on movies, music, geography, and more.