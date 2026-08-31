Trivia of the Day for August 31, 2026: Getting 25/25 Might Be Harder Than You Think

It’s the final day of the month, which means it’s time for some change. In just a few weeks, we’ll be officially saying goodbye to summer and hello to fall. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves just yet. August 31 is an important date in history, marking events like the Neutrality Act being signed, serial killer Richard Ramirez being captured, and iconic actor Fredric March being born. This date in history also saw Princess Diana’s untimely death and other tragedies.

It’s important to commemorate these significant events throughout history, and what better way than with trivia? If you love to test your knowledge on a variety of different topics, you’ve come to the right place. Here at Mental Floss, we’ve kicked off our Trivia of the Day series, wanting to put our readers’ expertise to the test.

If you consider yourself a trivia pro, see if you can answer all 25 of these questions correctly, and check the answer key at the bottom of the page to compare your answers. Happy Monday!

August 31 Questions

Van Morrison | Europa Press News/GettyImages

1. Which beloved British royal died following a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997?

2. Which devastating natural disaster struck Charleston, South Carolina, on August 31, 1886?

3. Which serial killer's first canonical victim, Mary Ann Nichols, was found murdered in London on August 31, 1888?

4. Which inventor received a patent for his motion-picture camera, the Kinetograph, on August 31, 1897?

5. Which U.S. president signed the Neutrality Act of 1935 on August 31?

6. Which landmark musical by Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill premiered in Berlin on August 31, 1928?

7. Which notorious serial killer known as the “Night Stalker” was captured in Los Angeles on August 31, 1985?

8. Which Northern Irish singer behind “Brown Eyed Girl” was born on August 31, 1945?

9. Which Oscar-winning actor known for Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde and The Best Years of Our Lives was born on August 31, 1897?

10. Which American actor known for Pretty Woman, An Officer and a Gentleman, and Chicago was born on August 31, 1949?

General August Questions

A bat | Gerald Corsi /GettyImages

11. Which American swimmer became the first woman to swim across the English Channel on August 6, 1926?

12. Which Brazilian runner was attacked by a spectator while leading the Olympic marathon on August 29, 2004?

13. Which tennis tournament traditionally begins in late August in Queens, New York?

14. Which flying mammal is celebrated for an international night, typically held during the final full weekend of August?

15. Which household pet gets a U.S. national day on August 26?

16. Which campfire treat has a U.S. National Day on August 10?

17. Which pioneering audio format was unveiled by Philips in August 1963?

18. Which planet's rings were photographed in unprecedented detail when Voyager 2 flew past it in August 1981?

19. Which Beatles album featuring “Eleanor Rigby” and “Yellow Submarine” was released in August 1966?

20. What is the name of Jeff Buckley's one studio album, released in August 1994?

General Knowledge Questions

‘Girl With a Pearl Earring’ | Heritage Images/GettyImages

21. Which artist painted Girl With a Pearl Earring?

22. What type of animal is a cassowary?

23. Which U.S. state has the longest coastline?

24. Who wrote The Handmaid’s Tale?

25. What is the largest member of the deer family?

Answer Key

1. Princess Diana.

3. An earthquake.

3. Jack the Ripper.

4. Thomas Edison.

5. Franklin D. Roosevelt.

6. The Threepenny Opera.

7. Richard Ramirez.

8. Van Morrison.

9. Fredric March.

10. Richard Gere.

11. Gertrude Ederle.

12. Vanderlei de Lima.

13. The US Open.

14. The bat.

15. The dog.

16. S’mores.

17. The compact cassette.

18. Saturn.

19. Revolver.

20. Grace.

21. Johannes Vermeer.

22. Bird.

23. Alaska.

24. Margaret Atwood.

25. The moose.

How’d you do? Were you able to get all 25 questions correct, or anywhere close? If so, you’re a definite trivia pro, and you should be proud of yourself. It’s not easy to get your mind moving on a Monday, but it definitely helps us prepare for the busy week.

Be sure to check back with us for tomorrow’s entry in the Trivia of the Day series as we start a new month, and if you’re looking for more ways to put your brain to the test, check out the Mental Floss quiz page. We publish new challenges daily on different subjects.