Trivia of the Day for September 1, 2026: Only Know-It-Alls Will Get All 25 Right

Happy September, readers! To welcome in a new month, we’re here with a new batch of trivia questions tailored to this day in history, plus general trivia about the month and a few bonus questions. How well do you know what’s happened on September 1? Not only do influential entertainers like Gloria Estefan and Lily Tomlin celebrate birthdays today, but it’s also the anniversary of notable events such as the start of World War II, the car airbag mandate in the U.S., and more.

Think you have what it takes to ace today’s questions? Here at Mental Floss, we love to put our readers’ knowledge to the test, which is exactly what we do with our Trivia of the Day series. Scroll through the 25 questions below to see how many you can answer correctly, and double check with the answer key at the bottom of the page.

September 1 Questions

Yvonne De Carlo as Lily Munster | Silver Screen Collection/GettyImages

1. Which ocean liner wreck was discovered by Robert Ballard and his team on September 1, 1985?

2. Which passenger pigeon, believed to be the last surviving member of her species, died at the Cincinnati Zoo on September 1, 1914?

3. Which spacecraft made the first flyby of Saturn by a human-made object on September 1, 1979?

4. Which global conflict began when Germany invaded Poland on September 1, 1939?

5. Which American actress known for playing Lily Munster on The Munsters was born on September 1, 1922?

6. Which singer-songwriter known for “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You” and “Conga” was born on September 1, 1957?

7. Which undefeated heavyweight boxer who retired with a 49–0 record was born on September 1, 1923?

8. Which Japanese city was devastated by the Great Kantō earthquake on September 1, 1923, along with nearby Yokohama?

9. Which Canadian province entered Confederation on September 1, 1905, alongside Saskatchewan?

10. Which American author famous for A Princess of Mars was born on September 1, 1875?

General September Questions

Munich Oktoberfest | picture alliance/GettyImages

11. September gets its name from the Latin word septem, meaning what number?

12. How many days are in September?

13. What is September's traditional birthstone?

14. Which U.S. federal holiday honoring American workers is celebrated on the first Monday of September?

15. Hispanic Heritage Month begins annually on what September date?

16. Which German beer festival traditionally begins in September despite having “October” in its name?

17. Which famous American folk hero is celebrated on September 26, the date traditionally given as his birthday?

18. Which major professional football league traditionally begins its regular season in September?

19. Which famous ship sailed into New York Harbor on September 3, 1609, during Henry Hudson's voyage to North America?

20. Which historic document establishing the government of the United States was signed on September 17, 1787?

General Knowledge Questions

Alexander Nevsky Cathedral in Sofia, Bulgaria | Lukas Bischoff/GettyImages

21. What is the capital city of Bulgaria?

22. Which animal has the longest gestation period of any living land mammal?

23. Who wrote The Count of Monte Cristo?

24. What is the name of the deepest lake in the world?

25. Which Greek hero killed the Minotaur?

Answer Key

1. The Titanic.

2. Martha.

3. Pioneer 11.

4. World War II.

5. Yvonne De Carlo.

6. Gloria Estefan.

7. Rocky Marciano.

8. Tokyo.

9. Alberta.

10. Edgar Rice Burroughs.

11. Seven.

12. 30.

13. Sapphire.

14. Labor Day.

15. Hispanic Heritage Month.

16. Oktoberfest.

17. Johnny Appleseed.

18. NFL.

19. The Half Moon (Halve Maen).

20. The U.S. Constitution.

21. Sofia.

22. The elephant.

23. Alexandre Dumas.

24. Lake Baikal.

25. Theseus.

Check back with us tomorrow for the next entry in our Trivia of the Day series. In the meantime, be sure to browse the Mental Floss quiz page, where we publish new challenges for our readers on topics like movies, geography, history, and more.